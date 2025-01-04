Mike Johnson retained his position as Speaker of the US House of Representatives on Friday (January 3), but his victory margin in the first round of voting was extremely narrow.

Initially, it seemed Johnson might not secure the majority needed to remain speaker as three Republican members voted for other candidates during the roll-call vote. However, after extensive negotiations, two Republican members switched their votes, with one reporting a call from Donald Trump himself.

Representative Keith Self, one of the Republicans who initially opposed Johnson, revealed he had a “lively” conversation with Trump, Reuters reported. According to the report, Self received assurances that members of the party's conservative wing would have a greater role in shaping key laws, particularly on tax and immigration issues.

“We needed more input from members like myself — not a chairman, not a leadership position — and I think that’s what we have done,” Self told reporters.

While all Democrats supported House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Johnson ultimately secured the speakership with 218 votes, the bare minimum required. The Republicans hold a slim majority in the House, controlling it by 219-215 seats.

After the vote, Johnson promised to extend Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, which are set to expire this year, and to reduce government regulations. “We’re going to drastically cut back the size and scope of government,” Johnson declared.

In a final pitch before the vote, Mike Johnson promised fiscal reform and announced plans to establish an independent working group to review government spending. He vowed to investigate what he referred to as “irresponsible or illegal practices” in federal agencies and to enforce stricter oversight of expenditures.

"The American people have demanded an end to the status quo, and a return to fiscal sanity. That’s why the citizens of our great country gave President Trump the White House and Republican control of both chambers of Congress. If we don’t follow through on our campaign promise for fiscal responsibility, we don’t deserve to hold power. The national debt is a grave threat to America’s economic and national security – and no issue exemplifies the Congress’ failures more," he posted on X ahead of the vote.

(With inputs from agencies)