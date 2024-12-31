A federal appeals court has upheld a $5 million verdict that Jean Carroll won against Donald Trump, after a jury found the former U.S. president liable for sexually abusing and later defaming the former magazine columnist. Trump maintains he has never encountered Carroll. The case continues despite Trump having won a second four-year White House term. His inauguration as the 47th president of the United States is scheduled to take place on January 20th. The 119th Congress will convene on January 3rd, with new members being sworn in, and the House will vote on a speaker on January 5th. Trump has thrown his support behind Speaker Mike Johnson. Watch this report for more details!