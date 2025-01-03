House Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday (Jan 3) faces a key moment as he fights to retain his position as the US House begins the new session with a speaker vote.

Advertisment

Johnson, who was endorsed by US President-elect Donald Trump, is confronting tough vote math with the narrowest House majority in nearly 100 years.

Earlier in the day, Trump expressed support for Johnson, saying that he is a good and hard-working man.

He further stressed that a win for Mike today will be a big win for the whole party.

Advertisment

Also read: Donald Trump endorses Mike Johnson ahead of Speaker election

"Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!!" Trump wrote in a social media post on Monday.

"A win for Mike today will be a big win for the Republican Party, and yet another acknowledgment of our 129-year most consequential Presidential Election," he added.

Advertisment

Johnson immediately responded on X, saying that, he is "honored and humbled" to receive Trump's support.

Also read: 'Breach of protocol,' Mike Johnson shields Trump's attorney general pick, Matt Gaetz from ethics report

Notably, the new Congress begins today, January 3, and Republicans will be in the majority.

Today, if every lawmaker shows up and votes, Mike Johnson can afford to lose only one GOP vote then.

Moreover, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky has already said he won’t vote for him, while roughly a dozen more have not committed to supporting him.

Also read: Who is Mike Johnson? Trump nominates Republican Congressman for another term as House Speaker

How is a speaker chosen?

The House of Representatives functions on a two-year cycle, which is known as a "session".

As the new Congress begins today, the first thing to be done in a new session of the House of Representatives is to vote for a Speaker of the House. Without the speaker, the chamber cannot move further.

Moreover, the chamber continues to hold votes until a Speaker is elected.

The vote for a Speaker requires a candidate to receive the support of a majority of the House, i.e. 218 votes. But as with most things in politics, it’s not always that simple.

In the case of a member being absent on either the Democrats or Republicans, it can change the number of votes needed.

(With inputs from agencies)