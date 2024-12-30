US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday (Dec 30) endorsed Mike Johnson ahead of the Speaker election. He took to his social media platform Truth Social and praised Johnson by calling him a good, hard-working and religious man. "Mike has my complete and total endorsement," the Republican wrote.

Advertisment

In his post, Trump wrote, "We are the Party of COMMON SENSE, a primary reason that we WON, in a landslide, the magnificent and historic Presidential Election of 2024. ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, 312 ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES, AND THE POPULAR VOTE BY MILLIONS OF VOTERS (Despite large-scale voter fraud taking place in numerous states, including California, where votes are ridiculously still being counted, or under review!), ALL WON WITH EASE, CALM, & PROFESSIONALISM. Republicans are being praised for having run a “legendary” campaign!"

Also read | Can Trump overturn Biden's pardons? President-elect vows to pursue death penalty 'vigorously'

Democrats are being excoriated for their effort, having wasted 2.5 Billion Dollars, much of it unaccounted for, with some being used to illegally buy endorsements ($11,000,000 to Beyoncé, who never even sang a song, $2,000,000 to Oprah for doing next to nothing, and even $500,000 to Reverend AL, a professional con man and instigator, who agreed to “interview” their “star-spangled” candidates, Kamala and Joe)," the upcoming US resident further added in his post.

Advertisment

Trump continued, "We ran a flawless campaign, having spent FAR LESS, with lots of money left over. They ran a very expensive “sinking ship,” embracing DOJ & FBI WEAPONIZATION against their political opponent, ME. BUT IT DIDN’T WORK, IT WAS A DISASTER!!! LET'S NOT BLOW THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY WHICH WE HAVE BEEN GIVEN. The American people need IMMEDIATE relief from all of the destructive policies of the last Administration. Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard-working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!!"

Advertisment

Speaker election

Mike Johnson is expected to be elected in the upcoming election scheduled to be held on January 3 with a 219-215 majority.

Also read | Bald Eagle declared US national bird as Biden enacts 50 new laws

Trump's mixed reaction to Johnson

Trump recently criticised former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy after the agreed to raise the debt ceiling during the Biden administration. Trump called it the "one of the dumbest political decisions made in years". Trump disliked that Johnson did not suspend the decision.

(With inputs from agencies)