Washington, United States

In a significant legislative move, President Joe Biden signed 50 bills into law this Christmas week, including a measure that formally designates the bald eagle as the United States' national bird. Long recognised as a symbol of American power and strength, the bald eagle has graced the Great Seal of the United States since 1782 but was never officially codified as the national bird—until now.

The new legislation amends the United States Code to correct this oversight, giving legal recognition to what many had long assumed was an established fact. The bald eagle, distinguished by its white head, yellow beak, and brown body, has been a prominent emblem of US sovereignty, appearing on military insignias, the presidential flag, and even U.S. currency.

Significance of the move

The bald eagle is the symbol of America's values and independence. It is native to North America and has been featured on the Great Seal alongside an olive branch, arrows, and the motto “E Pluribus Unum.” Despite its ubiquity, the bird’s status as the national bird had never been formalised.

This bird appears on various emblems, including those of the US Air Force, the Great Seal, and the US Navy.

By officially recognising the bird, the US underscores its commitment to preserving its heritage and natural treasures.

Interestingly, founding father Benjamin Franklin once criticized the bald eagle in a letter, calling it a "bird of bad moral character." Moreover, his preferred national bird was Turkey. Nevertheless, the bird has become synonymous with American identity.

The US Fish & Wildlife Service's 2020 report estimates the bald eagle population at approximately 316,700 individuals, including 71,400 nesting pairs. This represents a fourfold increase compared to the data collected in 2009.

Other legislative highlights

On Christmas Eve, President Joe Biden signed 50 diverse bills into law, covering a wide range of topics. Key highlights include:

Legislation (H.R. 5646) establishing the first-ever federal anti-hazing standards to address violence and deaths occurring on higher education campuses around the country.

A measure (S. 1351) supported by Paris Hilton aimed at addressing child abuse in institutional facilities for at-risk youth.

The Eliminate Useless Reports Act (H.R. 5301), which would curtail the number of outdated and unnecessary reports coming out of federal agencies.

A measure (S. 932) preventing members of Congress from collecting their pensions if convicted of certain crimes.

A bill (H.R. 663) aimed at boosting tools for Native American tribes to combat child abuse and family violence.

Legislation (S. 3998) to convert temporary judicial posts in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Texas into permanent ones.

A measure (S. 4077)—opposed by several dozen House Republicans—to name a post office in California after the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D).

S. 5314, which names a Veterans Affairs facility in Oklahoma after the late Sen. James Inhofe (R).

Earlier this month, Biden vetoed a bill to add 66 judges to understaffed federal courts, commuted the sentences of 37 federal death-row inmates to life without parole, and granted a full pardon to his son, Hunter Biden.

A push to the finish line

As Biden’s term winds down ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, this flurry of activity reflects his efforts to cement key priorities and address long-standing issues before leaving office.