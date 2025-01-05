The Israeli military said on Sunday that it has struck over 100 terror targets in the Gaza Strip over the last two days. According to a report by AFP, the rescuers in the Palestinian territory have reported dozens of deaths.

The majority of the strikes were launched to target locations, which Palestinian militants were using to fire projectiles into Israel.

A military statement from Israel said, “IAF struck over 100 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip and eliminated dozens of Hamas terrorists.”

According to Gaza’s civil defence agency, more than 30 people were killed in Israeli strikes. During a press conference last week, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz gave a warning of revert strikes if the Palestinian rockets continue to hit Israeli territory.

The recent escalation in Gaza coincides with the resumption of indirect negotiations in Qatar aimed at securing a ceasefire and a hostage release deal.

For months, mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and the United States have been working to broker an agreement to end the conflict and facilitate the release of dozens of hostages still detained in Gaza.

Other developments

As per the latest reports, the Biden administration is also looking to propose $8 billion in arms sales to Israel, according to two US officials.

According to a report by Reuters, sources have also indicated that the package comprises small-diameter bombs, warheads, AIM-120C-8 air-to-air missiles, Hellfire AGM-114 missiles, and 155mm artillery shells, along with $6.75 billion worth of other bombs and guidance systems.

The US has spent nearly $17.9 billion on military aid to Israel since the start of the Gaza war after the Hamas attack on October 7, which resulted in the death of 1,139 Israelis.

Gaza is currently under a complete blockade, with some reports claiming the stoppage of fuel and water from entering the Gaza Strip.

(With input from agencies)