The Biden administration has informed Congress of a proposed $8 billion arms sale to Israel, according to two US officials as reported by Reuters. The deal, which includes munitions for fighter jets, attack helicopters, and artillery shells, requires approval from the House of Representatives and Senate committees. Sources also indicate the package comprises small-diameter bombs, warheads, AIM-120C-8 air-to-air missiles, Hellfire AGM-114 missiles, and 155mm artillery shells, along with $6.75 billion worth of other bombs and guidance systems.

However, the State Department has not issued a comment on the proposed arms deal.

Some munitions may be drawn from existing U.S. stockpiles, while the majority would take years to manufacture and deliver. A source familiar with the package stated that President Biden has reiterated Israel’s right to self-defence under international and humanitarian law and assured continued U.S. support for Israel’s security.

The proposed sale follows an earlier approval in August for $20 billion in fighter jets and military equipment to Israel.

The Biden administration has framed the support as part of its strategy to counter Iran-backed groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

The ongoing war in Gaza has drawn international criticism, with reports of widespread displacement and significant casualties. The Gaza health ministry has estimated the death toll at over 45,000 out of its 2.3 million population. 52 per cent of them were identified as women and children. While protests against arms sales to Israel have persisted, US policy has remained largely unchanged due to nation’s strategic alliance with Israel.

According to a report by Brown University, United States has spent nearly $17.9 billion on military aid to Israel since the start of the Gaza war after Hamas attack on October 7, which resulted in deaths of 1,139 Israelis.

Gaza is under complete blockade, including the prevention of fuel and water from entering Gaza strip.

