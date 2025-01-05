Israel accused of "flagrant violation" of the 2006 Security Council Resolution 1701 by the United Nations peacekeeping force on Saturday (Jan 4) amid rising tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border.

Indian Union Health Ministry says “no unusual surge” in respiratory illnesses in China, attributing it to typical winter pathogens. The ministry also requested WHO to share timely updates on the situation.

Meanwhile, Israel confirms the continuation of indirect ceasefire negotiations and hostage release talks with Hamas in Qatar amid airstrikes in Gaza.

Finally, former United States President Jimmy Carter’s six-day state funeral began on Saturday (Jan 4) in his home state.

UN accuses Israel of 'flagrant violation' of ceasefire, as Hezbollah warns patience running out

The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon on Saturday (Jan 4) accused Israel of "flagrant violation" of the 2006 Security Council Resolution 1701, which forms the basis of the country's November ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.

'No unusual surge': Indian Health Ministry on rise in HMPV, respiratory illnesses in China

The Union Health Ministry of India has recently convened a Joint Monitoring Group meeting on Saturday (Jan 4) amid the rising cases of respiratory illnesses in China. The ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation and has requested the World Health Organization (WHO) to share timely updates.

Israel says indirect ceasefire talks with Hamas resume in Qatar

Israel on Saturday (Jan 4) confirmed that indirect negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release with Hamas have resumed in Qatar amid continued airstrikes in Gaza that have claimed over 30 lives in the latest bombardments.

Jimmy Carter state funeral: US bids farewell to its longest-living former president

The state funeral of former United States president Jimmy Carter began on Saturday (Jan 4) in Georgia. The six-day day farewell for the 39th President of the United States began with ceremonies in his home state.

