Israel on Saturday (Jan 4) confirmed that indirect negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release with Hamas have resumed in Qatar amid continued airstrikes in Gaza that have claimed over 30 lives in the latest bombardments.

Advertisment

Among those killed was the al-Ghoula family in Gaza City, where an airstrike destroyed their home, killing 11 people, including seven children. Rescuers combed through the rubble in Shujaiya, while images depicted bodies, including children, shrouded in white sheets.

Also read | UN accuses Israel of 'flagrant violation' of ceasefire, as Hezbollah warns patience running out

Israel's statement on the ceasefire

Advertisment

Defence Minister Israel Katz stated that an Israeli delegation had travelled to Qatar to advance talks, following a video release by Hamas of Israeli soldier Liri Albag, urging her government to secure her release.

"Efforts are underway to free the hostages, notably the Israeli delegation which left yesterday (Friday) for negotiations in Qatar," said his office.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had given "detailed instructions for the continued negotiations," added the statement.

Advertisment

Also read | 'Willing to surrender in Gaza,' Trump's alleged shooter Routh wishes to become Hamas hostage in shocking letter

On Friday, Hamas also confirmed that the negotiations were poised to resume and said that it aims to "focus on ensuring the agreement leads to a complete cessation of hostilities (and) the withdrawal of occupation forces". Mediators from the United States, Qatar, and Egypt have been engaged in mediation efforts for months.

Liri Albag and other hostages

This comes as a video of Israeli soldier Liri Albag was released by Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades. The undated three-and-a-half-minute video purportedly shows the 19-year-old female conscript Albag calling in Hebrew for the Israeli government to secure her release.

Also read | US top diplomat Blinken warned Netanyahu, Biden would not visit Israel if he won't allow aid into Gaza

A total of 96 Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, including 34 whom the Israeli military says are dead.

The war has so far claimed the lives of over 45,700 people in Gaza, as per health ministry figures, and 1,208 in Israel, highlighting the devastating human toll of the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies)