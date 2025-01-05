The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon on Saturday (Jan 4) accused Israel of "flagrant violation" of the 2006 Security Council Resolution 1701, which forms the basis of the country's November ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon's (UNIFIL) accusations come amid escalating tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border, as both sides exchange allegations of ceasefire breaches and as the militant group's leader Naim Qassem warned that their patience with Israeli violations could run out before the ceasefire's 60-day period. The fragile ceasefire took effect on November 27 of last year.

UNIFIL's accusation against Israel

UNIFIL in a statement alleged that Israeli military bulldozers destroyed a blue barrel marking the withdrawal line between Lebanon and Israel in Labbouneh, as well as an observation tower belonging to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF).

"This morning, peacekeepers observed an (Israeli military) bulldozer destroying a blue barrel marking the line of withdrawal between Lebanon and Israel in Labbouneh, as well as an observation tower belonging to the Lebanese Armed Forces immediately beside a UNIFIL position there."

This "deliberate and direct destruction of both clearly identifiable UNIFIL property and infrastructure belonging to the Lebanese Armed Forces is a flagrant violation of Resolution 1701 and international law," it alleged.

The peacekeeping force called for restraint, urging "all actors to avoid any actions, including the destruction of civilian property and infrastructure, that could jeopardise the cessation of hostilities".

Hezbollah's warning

Meanwhile, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem warned that the group's patience with Israeli violations might not last the full 60-day implementation period stipulated in the ceasefire agreement.

"We have said that we are giving an opportunity to prevent Israeli violations and to implement the agreement, and we will exercise patience," Qassem said. "This does not mean that we will wait for 60 days." He emphasised that Hezbollah's leadership retains the authority to decide when to act.

"The leadership of the resistance determines when to exercise patience, when to take initiative, and when to respond," he said.

What are the terms of the ceasefire?

The ceasefire, effective from November 27, involves phased steps aimed at de-escalation. Under it the Lebanese army and UNIFIL are to jointly patrol southern Lebanon, while the Israeli army withdraws from the area over 60 days.

Hezbollah is required to pull its forces north of the Litani River, 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the border, and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

