In what will soon be a show of strength and mark of growing indigenous capabilities, Indian Navy will be commissioning 3 platforms-2 warships and one submarine on a single day. The commission of 3 frontline combatants- Nilgiri, Surat and Vaghsheer will take place on January 15. Once commissioned, the platforms will be known as INS Nilgiri, INS Surat & INS Vaghsheer.

Advertisment

The Platforms Nigiri & Surat

Nilgiri is a lead ship of Project 17A, also known as the Nilgiri-class frigates, incorporating significant stealth features and reduced radar signatures through state-of-the-art technology.

Surat is a culmination of the follow-on class to the Kolkata-class (Project 15A) destroyers, featuring substantial improvements in design and capabilities. Equipped with modern aviation facilities, Nilgiri and Surat can operate a range of helicopters, including Chetak, ALH, Sea King, and the newly inducted MH-60R, during both day and night operations. These ships also include specific accommodations to support a sizable complement of women officers and sailors.

Advertisment

Vaghsheer

The sixth Scorpene-class submarine under the Kalvari-class Project 75, is one of the most silent and versatile diesel-electric submarines in the world. It is designed to undertake a wide range of missions, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, area surveillance, and special operations. Armed with wire-guided torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, and advanced sonar systems, the submarine also features modular construction, allowing for future upgrades such as the integration of Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology.

Also Read: India's security is our security: Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel

Advertisment

Indigenous Platforms

All three platforms have been designed and constructed entirely at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, a testament to India’s growing self-reliance in the critical domain of defense production. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) is a Navratna Company, with the Indian Defence ministry having over 80% stake. From a small ship repair facility, it has grown into one of India's largest shipbuilding complexes, focusing on both defense and commercial vessels. Both the warships, designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau, are equipped with advanced sensors and weapon packages developed primarily in India or through strategic collaborations with leading global manufacturers.

Strategic Implications for the Indo-Pacific

The simultaneous commissioning of Nilgiri, Surat, and Vaghsheer comes at a time when the situation in the Indo Pacific remains precarious. These platforms provide India an edge in dealing with the situation and black swan events. Last year, even as Houthis launched major attacks on commercial vessels using the gulf of Aden, it was the Indian Navy's deployment that safeguarded India's trade & energy security. All in All these platforms provide the Indian Navy with capabilities to counter regional threats, safeguard critical sea lanes, and project influence across contested waters. Kalvari-class submarines like Vaghsheer are particularly crucial for maintaining underwater superiority and addressing the asymmetric challenges posed by adversarial navies.

Technological Milestones and Future Prospects

India's warship-building industry is aiming to achieve a new level of efficiency. Platforms like Nilgiri and Surat highlight the success of projects designed and executed entirely within India. In diplomatic terms, it reinforces the nation's strategic autonomy. Strategic initiatives like Maritime Development Fund (MDF) aim to further revitalise and support growth in the Maritime sector, particularly focusing on shipbuilding, ship repair, and related maritime infrastructure. The fund is expected to have a corpus of around ₹25,000 crore (approximately $3 billion) spread over seven years.

Also Read: India: UAPA Tribunal upholds ban on Khalistani terrorist Pannun's Sikhs For Justice

Taking the forward leap

The combined commissioning of Nilgiri , Surat , and Vaghsheer demonstrates India’s unparalleled progress in defense self-reliance and indigenous shipbuilding. The vessels have undergone rigorous trials, including machinery, hull, fire-fighting, and damage control assessments, as well as proving all navigation and communication systems at sea, making them fully operational and ready for deployment. This not only enhances the Navy’s maritime strength but also symbolizes the nation’s remarkable achievements in defense manufacturing and self-reliance.