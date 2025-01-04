In a significant comment, visiting Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel has said that 'India's security is Maldives' security'. The comment shows India, Maldives' positive trajectory in ties, especially with 2 high level visits by President Muizzu to India in 2024. Speaking exclusively to WION's Sidhant Sibal, he said, "we are committed to the stability of the Indian Ocean, specifically to the security of the Indian Ocean will ensure the security for the nations across the Indian Ocean. And as I mentioned, the Indian security we consider as our security as well."

Advertisment

The foreign minister was in Delhi for key talks with his counterpart, EAM Dr S Jaishankar. He is the first foreign minister to visit the Indian national capital in 2025. He thanked India for assisting Maldives with financial package and development projects. He said, 'development of the region is only possible with India leading the development, and us being partners to that development. We are thankful for India assisting neighbours to rise.'

India has been involved in numerous development projects across the Maldives which include infrastructure development like the Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP), which aims to link key islands through modern transport networks. He also spoke on India out movement, dismissed Washington Post report, China research vessels visiting Maldives among other issues.

Full interview:

Advertisment



Sidhant Sibal: How will you characterise the ties?

Abdulla Khaleel: First of all, let me thank you. This is a very good opportunity to tell the public of both nations about the relationship of both countries. In the recent past we have seen high level visits on both sides. Recently, His Excellency foreign minister has visited the Maldives as well. And I have noticed during this visit and the last visit of our President, Dr Muizzu, India is very much committed to bring the relationship to a new level, and that has been seen from the Indian side as well. I will bring to your attention, during the visit of President Dr Muizzu, India committed a $400 million US dollar currency swap, and that was arranged immediately, right after the visit. And that $400 million has given ease to the financial situation that the Maldives is facing. And also we discussed during the visit, local currency settlement agreement as well. The MOU was signed, and also it is, we are working out to facilitate that as well. Besides that, several other assistance were also provided by India. 100 million Rufiyaa , that is approximately 6 million USD worth of high impact Community Development programs were granted to the Maldives and during my trip now we have signed the MOU as well. So under that one, the community development programs will be implemented, and that will be very helpful for the Maldives as well. So with these indications that we are seeing that, India is very much committed to have a very close bilateral relationship. I would like to also mention that historically, both these countries, we have been having a very, very close relationship. We have been having the relationship based on our mutual respect, our mutual trust, and also that relationship is based on people to people contact as well. So based on these fundamentals, we are seeing a flourishing relationship between the both countries to a level that is totally new historically.

Sidhant Sibal: So this is the second foreign ministerial visit in the last one year since the Muizzu government took charge in 2023. This is also the first visit of any foreign minister to India in 2025. What is the key focus area, and if you can give an update on the national currency trading as well?

Advertisment

Abdulla Khaleel: We are currently working on local currency settlement. Both central banks are working on bringing the MOU to an actionable status soon. I am very confident that it will be in action. With that, Maldives will be having very much ease on foreign currency, rather than depending on single currency, we would be having a trade between India and Maldives within the local currency. This will provide cost effectiveness, ease of trading and as well as making payments with local currencies. So for both countries, that will make things very much easier once this MOU becomes effective.

Sidhant Sibal: And also, sir, if you can perhaps give an update on the community projects that India is supporting in the country.

Abdulla Khaleel: At the moment, we are working on implementation of some of the administrative buildings in the in the Island communities. Maldives is composed of a number of islands, that includes 187 islands which are inhabited. So each island has its own administrative offices. So we need to develop those offices as well. So through these high impact community development programs, we are developing those offices and also some of the community related services as well. That includes parks, areas for communities, health related projects that includes, and also with the new MoU signed, we will be working on upgrading the connectivity between the islands within a single atoll, and also inter atoll connectivity as well. Again, this will make the mobility of the people in the country much easier. Everyone in the country will be getting this service, once it is implemented, community service between islands, atolls. So that is rather very crucial and important for the Maldives, and this will have a very high impact on the livelihoods of the Maldivian people. So that is the basis, at the moment, that we are working on, and we really appreciate this kind gesture that we are receiving from the Indian people, from the Indian government.

Sidhant Sibal: Any update on the greater Male Connectivity project?

Abdulla Khaleel: One of the biggest projects currently undertaken in the Maldives is greater male connectivity project which is worth more than 500 million US dollars. Once this government came, President Muizzu has been constantly in contact with a very senior level that includes PM Modi as well to find out ways to get this project done as early as possible. So we are seeing tremendous changes in the speed of the project. Right now, around 40% of the project is completed, and we are hoping that the first segment between Male and Villingili, within next year we are expecting. The whole project we are hoping to complete, to get it completed within the timeframe given for the contractor. Of course, weather conditions, you know, the vulnerability of the Maldives. So given the weather conditions, there may be some delays. The contractor is committed to finish within the time given for the contractor, and that will be beneficial. Besides that, with the assistance from the government of India, the government of Maldives is building 4000 house units for the Maldivians. So that is also very important for the Maldivians, since most of the population is living in the greater Male region, housing is a key area we are working. Housing needs can only be catered by increasing the number of housing units available in the region. So with the facilities the Indian government has provided, we we are currently working on currently with the 4000 housing units, and we are hoping that it will be completed soon. Some of the units are already completed, and soon they will be allocated to people. Besides that, there are a number of other projects as well, but these are very significant projects. So this shows again, the flourishing relationship between both nations, and we invite Indian companies to come and invest in the Maldives in the area of housing, for instance, that is the main focused area for the current government, and that is repeatedly our president has mentioned housing is the key priority for his government at the moment.

Sidhant Sibal: Do you expect PM Modi to travel to Maldives?

Abdulla Khaleel: We would love to see the Indian Prime Minister to be in Maldives. Infact, we take India very close to our hearts, and I am sure that we are seeing it from the Indian side as well. India is committed to flourish the relationship with the Maldives, with the Maldivian people as well. So on that note, I believe that Maldives as a whole, will be very, very happy to receive the Indian Prime Minister to inaugurate these key projects, which are vital and significant.

Sidhant Sibal:Well the number of Indian tourists is still not very high, because at one point they were topping the charts. But we know some developments happen, and since then, there has been a fall in the number of Indian tourists...

Abdulla Khaleel: Fall and rise in tourism, it is a natural phenomenon. The current relationship with both governments, both people to people contact, what I believe is that the rise in tourism is also and it will be a natural phenomenon. In the recent past, India used to be number one. Although there is a fall, we are seeing a rise from the middle of 2024 and it is rising. We can see it. I mean, from our statistics, specifically among the celebrities, Indian celebrities, Maldives is very famous. And we noticed that there are some major famous celebrities. They repeatedly visit the Maldives and they enjoy the crystal clear water and very wide sandy beaches of the Maldives. We would like to invite every Indian to visit the Maldives and to feel the Maldives, and specifically to get the peace of mind there in the Maldives waters and the beaches there. For that to happen, one of the key factors that we have noticed is we need to increase the connectivity between both countries. Specifically between the population centers in India, major cities to not only Maldives, but other regions. As you know, we are working on increasing the tourism sector in the north, with the assistance of India that we are upgrading the Hanimaadhoo international airport, we are working on upgrading the Gan International Airport at the far south, again under a facility provided by India. So those two international airports as well, it is open for connectivity. So once that establishment, that connection can be established, I believe the arrival of Indian tourists will be much larger than at the moment, and we expect in the near future, it will be. Also our tourism minister. I had a discussion with him, he is very keen to have road shows and promotional events in India, like any other nations that we are having, and recently, also last year, if I'm not mistaken our tourism minister, he traveled to Mumbai for such an event. And we noticed, as a result of that, there is an increased number of interest from the celebrities. So we believe that Indian tourism will be number one in the near future.

Sidhant Sibal: Has the India, Maldives ties moved well past, developments like the India out movement, and comments made by now suspended ministers, will you reaffirm the India first policy. You are the first foreign minister, so it looks like signaling...

Abdulla Khaleel: We have to recognise, I am lucky, I am fortunate that I am the first official call to His Excellency, Dr Jaishankar, as a foreign minister from any country. So that shows the importance that India is giving to the Maldives, and also that shows the close relationship the both countries are having, and we wanted to nurture in the future as far as this relationship and to move forward based on this relationship. You know, the India out movement, it was headed by our former president, President Yameen. He is totally segregated from us. He is having his own party, and he is still in that one. We have moved away. And categorically, our president has mentioned several times that he is building, he is moving forward with a stronger relationship with India and Indian people. So that is our state. Our relationship with the former president is totally different. He is totally out and he's working against us at the moment. So with the current strategic relationship between both countries and historically, Maldives and India, we are having economic relationships and security partnerships as well, and that is growing. So that shows the growing stronger relationship between both nations and the past, we consider as past, and we don't have to be on that. We don't have to take that with us when we move forward, like I have mentioned, it already, I mean that the former head of state who was heading the movement, he is totally out of the administration and in the opposition working against us. So I believe, at the moment, since we are having a very close and strong relationship based on this mutual respect and trust and historical evidence that there is no space for these kinds of disturbances in the relationship, it will not be there. And we know we understand that, for instance, some quarters they are working on to have strain in the ties. Recently we have seen Washington Post as well, which is totally untrue, based on, I'm not sure from where they have received the evidence, but it's totally untrue. So there may be quarters who will come and have, I mean, to work on straining the relationship between both nations. But we understand, the Indian government understands that we are there to work to have a very strong relationship between both nations, very strong people to people contact as well.

Sidhant Sibal: Your comments on the Washington Post report?

Abdulla Khaleel: very short answer for that. It is totally, something that is untrue, unfounded. There is no truth in that. So it is as simple as that.

Sidhat Sibal: So just a clarification on your reply. Previously, you made remarks on the anti India movement, saying that it's now done by the former president. So is it correct to say that the current government completely dissociates itself with such kinds of movements against India?

Abdulla Khaleel: Definitely, definitely. But we need to understand, like in any country, some figures who are not in line with the policies of the government, this is natural, like in anywhere you will find some people who come out, out of their emotions but those comments or emotions from them, it does not reflect the main cause of the government. We are very straightforward. We are very committed. And when it comes to Indian relationships, we are very honest with India, with the relationship, what we wanted to do, we are very honest. And since we are seeing the same kind of honesty from the Indian side as well, so these isolated comments from certain people, I mean, whether they present in the government or opposition, we dissociate ourselves from that. That is what the President is showing from his commitment. He has dismissed some of the people from the government and also suspended some of them. So this shows the commitment the government, specifically the President, is giving to the relationship between both nations.

Sidhant Sibal: So now going to another country in Asia that's China. China is a large country. It's a large economy. It will have its impact globally and in Asia as well. But how does Maldives see its relationship with China? If you can characterize it, and there have been worries over the Chinese research vessels visiting Maldives, if you can perhaps talk about it. What is your stance?

Abdulla Khaleel: This is a global world, in a global world where we have friends across the board, and the relationship is totally different between countries. When it comes to India, for instance, we are having a historical, very close relationship between India and the Maldives. Likewise, with other countries, it may not necessarily be China or other countries. We have relationships on different platforms, different angles. It may be commercial. It may be for economic reasons but when it comes to India, we always consider Indian relationship as the first. So we are committed to that one. So our relationship with other countries will not compromise our relationship with India, because that is what we consider since India being the closest neighbour and closest partner. Whenever Maldives was in need in the past, India used to be the first responder. So that shows the strength of the relationship between both nations. So that relationship will not be compromised based on our relationship with any other country.

Sidhant Sibal: But coming back to the China bit, they were research vessels which visited Maldives. So if you can perhaps talk on that.

Abdulla Khaleel: It has not visited Maldives. As I mentioned, our relationship with China or any other country, it will not be, it will not compromise our relationship with India, because we always take India to our hearts.

Sidhant Sibal: How does Maldives see its position in the Indian ocean region?

Abdulla Khaleel: Since Maldives is in the middle of the Indian Ocean, Indian Ocean security is utmost important for for us, because Maldives is a nation which loves peace and also stability, and that is a key area that we look forward to moving towards development goals. PM Modi, for instance, he has very high expectations for India, Indian people. PM Modi has outlined a strategy to bring India as a developed nation by 2047 and our own president, he has outlined a strategy, a vision, which will make Maldives a developed nation by 2040 these both countries. I believe Indian development; it will be complemented by the development of the nations around its neighborhood. So that shows, actually the strength from the Indian side, is showing to the neighboring countries, which includes the Maldives as well. So with this kind of relationship, I believe this development of both nations together, will be with peace, ensuring peace and security for the tension across the Indian Oceans. And for that to happen, we are committed to the stability of the Indian Ocean, specifically to the security of the Indian Ocean will ensure the security for the nations across the Indian Ocean. And as I mentioned, the Indian security we consider as our security as well.

Sidhant Sibal: Essentially, how do you plan to work with India? Because there are various formats. There's the Colombo security Conclave, there's the Indian Ocean Rim Association. So are you looking at some kind of concrete proposals, or working together in terms of these multilateral organisations.

Abdulla Khaleel: we are having at the moment, collaboration with Indian security services, that will go on, and even it will get stronger. Our defense minister is visiting India very soon. So that shows our strength, our commitment to have this security assurance for both nations in this region. So we are committed, and I'm sure that India is committed. That is what we are seeing from the Indian side as well, the assurance that we are receiving as well, so that security that we will maintain utmost.

Sidhant Sibal: So since you've mentioned the Defense Minister is coming. Maybe if I can ask about, how do you see relationships in this specific sector, how both countries are working together in the defense domain?

Abdulla Khaleel: I'm sure that you understand, recently, an Indian vessel, it has visited the Maldives, and very significant importance was given by the Maldives to the arrival of the missile. That is one key area. The other is, with the assistance of India, our Coast Guard building is almost completed. Some minor works to be done before inauguration of the building. So once this is implemented, it will be one of the it will enhance the security domain of the Maldives as well. So that shows, actually the significant improvement in the security side as well, besides both countries work together in maritime surveillance as well. So with the visit of our defence minister, I am expecting enhanced understanding for both nations in the security area.

Sidhant Sibal: Where do Maldives see this position on global affairs?

Abdulla Khaleel: Since Maldives is vulnerable to environmental changes that is one of the key areas we are working on. On the UN HRC, we are working with several countries to enhance the human rights issues across the globe. So of course, it is at the forefront when it comes to the environment, when it comes to human rights issues as well. So those are some of the platforms that we are using. We believe in multilateralism. We believe that through multilateralism, we can protect the nations from the environmental hazards. We can protect the nations from other vulnerabilities as well. Accessibility to environment financing, for instance, should be easier. One of the key areas that we are working on is also green energy, renewable energy as well. When we talk about environmental hazards that the countries are facing, we need to keep in mind that we have to work on agreeing globally to limit the 1.5 degree rise in temperature, we have to work on that. The ways for that is mitigation, implementation of renewable energy products across the nations. So we are having a target of reaching 33% of our energy on renewable resources, that includes solar energy or wind or wave energy. Wave is quite new to the Maldives. We invite Indian companies as well to invest in the Maldives, we have very high prospects, and it is one of the areas that businesses are earning very well. So that's a key area for investment as well in the Maldives. And also be welcome for such investments. We are very much open for such investment.

Sidhant Sibal: Since you talked about multilateral issues, one of the issues that is very important to India is reforming the United Nations Security Council. What is Maldives view on India's presence at UNSC?

Abdulla Khaleel: Our president, in the UN, has mentioned the UN must be reformed, because over the last 70 plus years of existence of UN, we believe that there is enough room, evidence that for a full fledged, effective UN, the UN must be changed, for the current world environment. India is a thriving nation, so it is very important for India to have a stronger, much stronger voice on world platforms. So we are there to support India in every way that India is seeking. When it comes to the UN the right reforms, I believe it will assist the world globally as well, to have an enhanced peace and security across the global areas. So this is very, very important. So when India takes such a stride, it will become a stronger global voice, we assure that our voice will be with India, and we will work for that. And also, one last thing that I would like to highlight is that since India, as I have mentioned just now, is a emerging global power in terms of economy and many other aspects as well, I believe, as I have mentioned earlier, the development of the region, as outlined by the Indian government, is only possible with India, India leading the development, and us being the partners to that development. And we are very thankful, and we really appreciate that India is assisting the neighbors to rise with the Indian development as well. Digitally, for instance, India is having remarkable and significant development. So in terms of the digital economy, when we wanted to develop, E governance or implementation of IT related other avenues as well. We believe India will be the first source for us to look into to expand the digital economic avenues. India has a lot of investors. India has other appropriate technology, knowledge for that. These are the new areas that we could work in future, to have even closer cooperation.