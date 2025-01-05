The Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday (Jan 4) released a video of a hostage held captive in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attack.

In the three-and-a-half-minute video shared by the armed wing of Hamas, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, 19-year-old soldier Liri Albag, called for the Israeli government to secure her release, according to news agency AFP reports.

According to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which is a campaign group for the families of the ones held captive, Albag's family did not authorise publication of the video.

"We appeal to the prime minister, world leaders and all decision-makers: it's time to take decisions as if it were your own children there," the family released a statement.

Albag was abducted by the Palestinian militant group at the age of 18 at the Nahal Oz base on the Gaza border along with six other women conscripts.

Five of them still remain in captivity.

Hamas abducted 251 hostages during the 2023 attack, out of which 96 still remain in Gaza and as per the Israeli military 34 are dead.

Israel says indirect ceasefire talks with Hamas resume in Qatar

Meanwhile, Israel on Saturday (Jan 4) confirmed that indirect negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release with Hamas have resumed in Qatar.

Defence Minister Israel Katz stated that an Israeli delegation had travelled to Qatar to advance talks.

"Efforts are underway to free the hostages, notably the Israeli delegation which left yesterday (Friday) for negotiations in Qatar," said his office.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had given "detailed instructions for the continued negotiations," added the statement.

On Friday, Hamas also confirmed that the negotiations were poised to resume and said that it aims to "focus on ensuring the agreement leads to a complete cessation of hostilities (and) the withdrawal of occupation forces". Mediators from the United States, Qatar, and Egypt have been engaged in mediation efforts for months.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.