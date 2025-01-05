The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has lifted the Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality) measures for Delhi-NCR following a significant improvement in the region's Air Quality Index (AQI). This decision comes after favourable weather conditions helped bring AQI levels down from over 350, which had earlier prompted the activation of Stage-III actions.

Advertisment

The Commission for Air Quality Management revokes actions under Stage III ('Severe' Air Quality) of GRAP and intensifies actions under Stage-I & II of the revised Graded Response Action Plan in NCR and adjoining areas. pic.twitter.com/p1vnY9Hgem — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2025

Construction and demolition restrictions still active

Advertisment

The CAQM has also reiterated its directive regarding construction and demolition activities. Projects suspended due to air quality violations will not resume without specific approval from the Commission, ensuring that progress in improving air quality is maintained.

Here are some restrictions which will be removed:

- Stage 3 restrictions have been rolled back, allowing schools to resume offline classes up to Class 5, ending the hybrid learning format.

Advertisment

- Personal cars with BS-III and BS-IV certifications are now permitted to operate in the city.

-Diesel-powered medium goods carriers with BS-IV standards can enter Delhi for non-essential purposes.

Also Read | PM Modi inaugurates first section of Delhi Metro's Phase IV, slams AAP govt

According to CAQM, the air quality is expected to stay stable, with forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicating that the AQI will remain in the "Very Poor" or "Poor" range but will not worsen further.

Stage I and II measures remain in force

While Stage-III measures have been revoked, Stage-I and Stage-II actions will continue across Delhi-NCR. These measures aim to prevent further air quality deterioration, and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) will keep monitoring the situation closely. Authorities have emphasised that these stages will remain in effect and be reviewed regularly by concerned agencies.

Also Read | Maldives Defence Minister Maumoon to visit India next week

"Actions under Stage-I & II of the revised GRAP shall, however, remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further," the Commission stated.

Public advised to follow the guidelines

Though Stage III actions have been revoked, the CAQM urges the public to continue following guidelines under Stage II, especially with the unpredictable weather conditions during the winter season. The Commission will remain vigilant and take further action if necessary based on real-time AQI data and weather forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies)