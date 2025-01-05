Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Jan 5) launched the first section of Delhi Metro's Phase 4 expansion, which falls under the so-called Magenta Line, as part of a slew of inaugurations ahead of the Delhi elections.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Rithala-Kundli corridor of the Delhi Metro which will run over 26 kilometres.

These infrastructure launches come ahead of Delhi elections where Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in a three-way contest with Congress and Aam Aadmi Party governing Delhi, which he has slammed in recent days at every possible occasion.

Modi now prefers to call AAP, led by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, 'AAP-da', which translates to 'disaster or crisis.

What is the Phase IV expansion in Magenta Line? Know the route and other details

The section in the Magenta Line was opened to the public from 3 pm local time after Modi inaugurated the line.

The line, which has been going up to Janakpuri West, will now be extended to Krishna Park Extension.

The Magenta line, which starts at Botanical Garden station in Noida, will eventually be extended up to RK Ashram in south Delhi.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on X: "With the addition of Krishna Park Extension Station, the Delhi Metro network now comprises 289 stations spanning a total length of 394.448 km."

It said the extension of the Magenta Line "ensures that metro services will now run up to Krishna Park Extension, offering enhanced connectivity to commuters in the nearby areas."

The service between Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension will run every 16 minutes.

With the addition of this section, said the DMRC, the Magenta Line will now become about 40 kilometres long.

PM Modi attacks AAP government amid inauguration spree

Modi, in a fresh salvo, said the AAP government has wasted 10 years of the people of Delhi.

Speaking at a BJP event, he accused AAP of not resolving issues like water problems and pollution, and said it had turned every season into a crisis, or 'AAP-da'.



News agency ANI quoted him as saying: "The entire city takes pride in Bharat Mandapam, YashoBhoomi, and Kartavya Path... I feel disheartened that the 'AAP-da' administration has wasted 10 years of the people of Delhi."

"There are several places in Delhi where cabs and autos refuse to come because of long traffic jams."

"While the people of Delhi were battling Covid, they were focused on building 'Sheesh Mahal'," he said, referring to the official residence of Kejriwal.

Kejriwal strikes back at Modi

In response to Modi inaugurating the Metro line, Kejriwal said it was made possible because AAP cooperated with the Centre.

"Today's inauguration is an example that shows that AAP only works for the people of Delhi," he said, while alleging that the central government "sent our top leadership to jail".

"But...we didn't make that an issue - otherwise these projects would not have been inaugurated,” ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)