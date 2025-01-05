Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Jan 5) inaugurated and took a ride in the Namo Bharat train.
Inaugurating the 13-km section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor from Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh to New Ashok Nagar, the Indian PM interacted with children and people on the metro.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with school children during his ride on the Namo Bharat Train from Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS Station. #NamoBharatTrain #RRTS #PMModi #DelhiNCR #UrbanTransport @PMOIndia @narendramodi @mlkhattar @MoHUA_India @ut_MoHUA… pic.twitter.com/M0DwgVlavB— DD News (@DDNewslive) January 5, 2025
Namo Bharat trains
With the inauguration of the 13-kilometer-long section of the Delhi RRTS, Namo Bharat trains have now arrived in the Indian national capital.
From vision to reality!— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 5, 2025
Under PM @narendramodi’s leadership, India’s Metro revolution is transforming urban mobility. From underwater marvels to driverless trains, here’s how Metro is changing the way India moves.#MetroRevolutionInIndia#NewIndia#UrbanMobility pic.twitter.com/gY8jBC8Ly2
The project as per reports has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,600 crore ($53.6 million), and it marks a significant milestone in regional connectivity, providing Delhi with its first Namo Bharat connectivity.
दिल्ली-एनसीआर के लिए आज का दिन बेहद महत्वपूर्ण है। आज पहली बार जहां नमो भारत ट्रेन राजधानी में प्रवेश करेगी, वहीं दिल्ली मेट्रो के विस्तार सहित कई विकास परियोजनाओं के उद्घाटन और शिलान्यास का सुअवसर मिलेगा।#MetroRevolutionInIndia pic.twitter.com/Xe5nUsQMcR— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2025
The new high-speed rail corridor will cut travel time between Delhi and Meerut by one-third for millions of commuters, resulting in trips of less than 40 minutes.
The train offers modern amenities, including phone charging points, luggage spots, a separate coach for women, and a premium coach at the nominal fare of INR 150 (USD 1.75) for the stretch from New Delhi to Meerut.
(With inputs from agencies)