Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Jan 5) inaugurated and took a ride in the Namo Bharat train.

Inaugurating the 13-km section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor from Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh to New Ashok Nagar, the Indian PM interacted with children and people on the metro.

Namo Bharat trains

With the inauguration of the 13-kilometer-long section of the Delhi RRTS, Namo Bharat trains have now arrived in the Indian national capital.

From vision to reality!



Under PM @narendramodi’s leadership, India’s Metro revolution is transforming urban mobility. From underwater marvels to driverless trains, here’s how Metro is changing the way India moves.#MetroRevolutionInIndia#NewIndia#UrbanMobility pic.twitter.com/gY8jBC8Ly2 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 5, 2025

The project as per reports has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,600 crore ($53.6 million), and it marks a significant milestone in regional connectivity, providing Delhi with its first Namo Bharat connectivity.

The new high-speed rail corridor will cut travel time between Delhi and Meerut by one-third for millions of commuters, resulting in trips of less than 40 minutes.

The train offers modern amenities, including phone charging points, luggage spots, a separate coach for women, and a premium coach at the nominal fare of INR 150 (USD 1.75) for the stretch from New Delhi to Meerut.

(With inputs from agencies)