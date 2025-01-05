Australia batter Usman Khawaja says that he's never met anyone 'as arrogant as Jasprit Bumrah.' Khawaja made the comments after Australia won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) after winning the Sydney Test on Sunday (Jan 5). Bumrah, however, was absent from Australia's second innings owing to the back injury he sustained during the first innings.

"I've never met anyone so arrogant but so endearing at the same time. He's a very lovable character. He's got this sense of being arrogant but saying it with a smile on his face," said Khawaja on ABC Sport after Australia took BGT 3-1.

Khawaja also expressed sigh of relief on Bumrah not bowling in Australia's second innings. Khawaja got 41 runs as Australia chased 163-run target with ease. This was the southpaw's only second 40-plus score in the series of five Test.

"I was just getting Bumrah'd. It's a shame he was (injured) but thank god for us. Today would've been an absolute nightmare facing him on that wicket. As soon as we didn't see him out there, we thought 'alright, we've got a chance here'. He's the toughest bowler I've ever faced," the batter said.

Jasprit Bumrah rewrites records in BGT

Bumrah was the only Indian bowler to show up in the series - taking 32 wickets in 9 innings he bowled that too at an average of just 13.06. Bumrah's strike rate was 28 throughout the series, with three five-for and two four-for.

The pacer, however, was disappointed for missing out bowling 'on the liveliest series of the series.'

"A little frustrating, but sometimes you have to respect your body. You can't fight your body," said Bumrah. "A little disappointing that I probably missed out on the spiciest wicket of the series, but that's the way it is. I felt a bit of discomfort during my second spell in the first innings," he added.