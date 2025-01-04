Team India could have a big headache for the remainder of the Sydney Test in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with Jasprit Bumrah unlikely to bowl in the final innings of the match. The Indian stand-in skipper is struggling with back spasms and was rushed to a hospital for scans. While the scan results are not yet revealed, it is likely that Bumrah may not bowl in the final innings when India defends a total.

Bumrah won’t bowl in final innings?

According to a Times of India report, Bumrah may not be able to bowl in the final innings but could be available as a batter. The extent of his back injury is unknown, but if the injury is serious, India will have to do without the talisman. It is anticipated that the team management will take a call on Bumrah’s availability on Sunday with India likely to defend a total of around 200.

In case, he is unable to bowl India will have to rely on the pace duo of Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj. Bumrah has been a key asset for India in the ongoing BGT having scalped 32 wickets so far. With India defending a low score, Bumrah’s miss could be a huge factor in the outcome of the contest and the series.

India struggle with bat in second innings

Bumrah’s absence could be felt big time as India struggled with the bat in their second innings of the Sydney Test. The top order yet again failed to perform with Yashasvi Jaiswal scroing (22), KL Rahul (13) and Shubman Gill (13). Virat Kohli also failed to make the most of his last innings in the series and scored six runs while getting out to Bolnad in a similar fashion as last matches.

Rishabh Pant was the stand-out batter with 61 runs off 33 balls before falling to Pat Cummins. India at stumps on Day 2 were 141/6 and lead by 145 runs as they look to stay in the contest with a big score.