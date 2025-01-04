Rishabh Pant scored the second-fastest fifty for an Indian in Tests during their second innings against Australia on day two of the SCG Test. Walking into bat after Virat Kohli’s dismissal on six, Pant whacked Scott Boland for a first-ball six at deep mid-on, cheering up the record crowd present. With six fours and four sixes, two of which came off successive deliveries against Mitchell Starc, Pant completed his quickest Test fifty Down Under in 29 balls.

Advertisment

Pant came in with a purpose and achieved it with his whirlwind knock, upsetting the Aussies and bringing joy to the countless Indian fans watching worldwide. Known for his non-textbook yet aggressive style of cricket, Pant’s punt worked in the second innings, as he cleared boundaries for fun.

Also read | BGT: ‘This is not a retirement decision,’ Rohit Sharma breaks silence on SCG Test omission

Taking on each bowler, Pant first attacked Boland, who picked the first three wickets, including removing the openers and star batter Kohli, before hammering debutant Beau Webster for successive fours. He upped the run rate with his counterattack, which he’s most famous for, before entering history books with his second-fastest Test fifty.

Advertisment

In Rishabh Pant's 33-ball, 61-run innings:



🔥 6 fours

🔥 4 sixes



And here's every one of those boundaries #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Hc3Sx66DSr — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 4, 2025

The moment came during Starc’s return spell when Pant smashed him for two massive sixes on the on-side, completing his fifty and leaving behind a massive impact. His knock switched the momentum towards India as their lead crossed 130 at the time of his wicket.

Pant’s magic couldn’t stay for long as Aussie captain Pat Cummins dismissed him caught behind in his first over after lunch on 61. By then, India had lost five wickets, including that of Shubman Gill, Rohit’s replacement, who played another silly shot to gift his wicket.

Advertisment

Boland on top

Boland has been India’s nemesis since his inclusion in the side for the second Test as Josh Hazlewood’s replacement. Brought back for the Boxing Day Test, Boland played a crucial role in helping Australia beat India at the MCG for the first time since 2011, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

He, however, continued his golden form in the series decider in Sydney, picking four wickets in the first and as many thus far in the second, including getting rid of Nitish Kumar Reddy on four - his third single-digit score since his maiden Test ton at the ‘G’.

Just at the stroke of stumps on day two, Australia dropped Ravindra Jadeja in the slips, with India’s scorecard 141/6, leading by 145 runs.

(With inputs from agencies)