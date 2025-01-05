Cricket Australia has acknowledged the controversy around not inviting Sunil Gavaskar for the trophy ceremony of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) on Sunday (Jan 5). Australia skipper Pat Cummins was given the trophy by Allan Border - one half of the BGT.

"We acknowledge it would have been preferable if both Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar had been asked to go on stage," a CA spokesperson said in a statement regarding Gavaskar's snub.

Sunil Gavaskar calls out BGT Award Ceremony Snub

The former India skipper was a key presenter throughout the series but being left out from the award ceremony didn't sit well with him.

"I certainly would have loved to have been there for the presentation. After all it is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and it is about Australia and India," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by Code Sports after Australia win in Sydney.

"I mean, I am here on the ground. To me it should not matter that Australia won when it comes to the presentation. They played better cricket so they won. That's fine.

"Just because I am an Indian. I would have been happy to present the trophy with my good friend Allan Border," he added.

The five-Test series ended with India losing 1-3 as Australia regained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years. With the series win, Australia also booked their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against South Africa.

Among the many reasons for India's lose, the poor run of form for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli was the biggest dark-spot for India.

Virat Kohli scored 190 runs in nine innings across five Test at an average of 23.75. Over half of Kohli's runs came in one innings when he scored 100 not out in second innings in Perth. Skipper Rohit also failed miserably in the series, scoring just 31 runs in five innings across three Tests at an average of 6.20.