Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar says that Rohit Sharma might find it difficult to get a place in the Test side if his form doesn't improve soon. Manjrekar also opined that being in the test side is not Rohit's decision; instead, it lies with the selectors. The comments come after Rohit opted to sit out of the Sydney Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) due to a poor run of form.

"One thing that a lot of players say is that ‘I will decide my future'. I have a problem with that. You can decide your future with regards to retirement, but somebody else has got the job to decide your future as a player and captain," said Manjrekar during the post-match show on official broadcaster Star after India's defeat in the Sydney Test on Sunday (Jan 5).

"That's the chairman of selectors. You have got to respect the hierarchy, however big you are. If the chairman of selectors is strong and he believes in the long-term health of Indian cricket, he has the power to decide whether your career should end now, or you get a few more matches, or one more series. Retirement is in your hands, but playing for India is not," he added.

Rohit Sharma retirement talk heats up

Rohit Sharma failed miserably in the series, scoring just 31 runs in five innings across three Tests at an average of 6.20. The skipper missed the first Test of the series due to the birth of his second child before missing the Sydney Test due to poor form.

On day 2 of the Test, however, Rohit did address the situation around his future and quashed reports of his retirement.

"This decision is not a retirement decision, nor am I going to take myself out of the game. I sat out of this match because runs are not coming off my bat. There is no guarantee runs won't come five or two months down the line. I have seen a lot in cricket that life changes every second, every minute, every day," said the skipper.

The five-Test series ended with India losing 1-3 as Australia regained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years. With the series win, Australia also booked their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against South Africa.