Australia skipper Pat Cummins said on Sunday that it'll be 'sad' if Virat Kohli doesn't come to Australia again. The comments come after questions on Virat Kohli's future amid his poor performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) which India lost 1-3.

Advertisment

"It's always been a wonderful contest. More than just the runs that he scored, he brings a bit of theatre to the game which is sometimes good and sometimes it can rile you up as an opposition, which I'm sure is part of his plans," Cummins said while talking to reporters after winning the Sydney Test on Sunday (Jan 5).

Also Watch: BGT: Kohli teases Australian crowd with ‘sandpaper’ gesture during SCG Test

"Really enjoyed playing with him. You know, he's been one of the the star batters for the last decade or so. You know, if you get his wicket it goes a long way to winning a game so yeah, it will be sad if it's his last series." he added.

Advertisment

Shadow over Virat Kohli's Test Future

Virat Kohli scored 190 runs in nine innings across five Test at an average of 23.75. Over half of Kohli's runs came in one innings when he scored 100 not out in second innings in Perth.

The major concern was how Kohli got out rather the runs he scored. The batter was dismissed poking outside the off-stump seven times in the series - showcasing that the cover drive, once his strength, has now turned into his weakness.

Advertisment

Apart from Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma also failed miserably in the series, scoring just 31 runs in five innings across three Tests at an average of 6.20. Rohit missed the first Test of the series due to the birth of his second child and sat out of Sydney Test owing to poor form.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir, however, has left the ball in the players' court when asked about the retirement plans of Kohli and Rohit.