Head coach Gautam Gambhir didn’t mince his words in admitting that everyone must play domestic cricket to improve their red-ball game after Team India lost the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. Australia won the decisive SCG Test by six wickets, clinching their first series win over India in this format in ten years and qualifying for their second-straight WTC Final. Meanwhile, it was India’s second Test series loss under Gambhir, having suffered a shocking series whitewash against New Zealand at home earlier.

Advertisment

Gambhir attended the final presser at the SCG, reflecting on Rohit Sharma’s decision to opt out from the XI for the final Test and what the future holds for the batting duo following BGT 2024-25.

Also read | Aussie captain Pat Cummins rates BGT 2024-25 his favourite Test series

Rohit and Virat had a below-par series against Australia, perhaps their last Down Under. While the regular skipper looked out of element since his return to the XI in the second Test, scoring just 31 runs in three games, averaging 6.20, Kohli managed 190 runs across nine innings, including a hundred at the Optus Stadium.

Advertisment

Such was the impact of their dry run that India crossed the 200-run-mark just thrice across nine innings on this tour. Although Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Nitish Kumar Reddy displayed individual brilliance at some point during the series, the others failed to provide any assistance, mounting pressure on the bowlers to compensate.

Gambhir on Kohli, Rohit’s Test future

Given India will next tour England for five Tests in June, all eyes will be on the batting duo, with Gambhir denying commenting on anyone’s future, adding it’s up to the players.

Advertisment

"I can't talk about the future of any player. It's up to them as well. But yes, what I can say is that they still have the hunger, they still have the passion. They're tough people, and hopefully, they can continue to take Indian cricket forward. But ultimately, as we all know, that whatever they plan, they will plan for the best interest of Indian cricket," Gambhir said at the post-match presser in Sydney.

"My job is to be honest with everyone. It's not like I prioritize only a few players. But my job is to see every player on the same page, whether he's debuting or whoever played 100 Test Matches. Have to be fair to everyone," the head coach continued.

Besides, Gautam also said those available for the second season of Ranji Trophy, starting later this month, should play.

"I would always like everyone to play domestic cricket if they're available. If you've the commitment to play red-ball cricket then play domestic," Gambhir noted.

Meanwhile, Team India will host England for three T20Is and as many ODIs starting January 22, with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 being their next major assignment.

(With inputs from agencies)