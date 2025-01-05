Australian captain Pat Cummins knows how to walk the talk. After suffering defeat in the series opener in Perth, Cummins commented that Australia is still the ranked number one Test side in the world and going down at the Optus Stadium will not change that; well, he proved it all over again, as he did before against India during the previous WTC Final and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Cummins had never won a Test series against India before, nor did several players picked in the squad for this marquee series. Though they began with a loss, the hosts picked themselves up and marched towards realising their dream of beating India and qualifying for their second-straight WTC Final 2025.

Australia brought in Scott Boland for the second Test in Adelaide, a wonder move that saw them winning the Pink-Ball Test by ten wickets. After rain forced a draw at the Gabba, Australia won the next two at the MCG and SCG, respectively, to clinch the BGT for the first time in ten years and qualify for the WTC Final 2025.

“Unreal! It is one that a few of us didn't have. The boys have had their eye on it, and it has lived up to the hype,” Cummins said at the post-match presentation in Sydney. “Some success along the way is always nice. It has been such a special group. We feel so privileged to have achieved what we have. Really proud. We are also having the best times of our lives,” he continued.

Superstar Pat!

Cummins picked 25 wickets across five matches against India, the second-most after the Player of the Series Jasprit Bumrah (32), and scored 159 runs.

He led from the front and felt no shame in acknowledging his performance, adding it was one of his favourite Test series.

“(I am) Pretty happy with how I played throughout the series. It will go down as one of my favourite series. The fans have made this series. MCG was great, and three sellouts in Sydney. It is such a special day in the calendar. It is something I grew up with. We are celebrating such a great cause,” the captain noted.

Meanwhile, Australia will now travel to Sri Lanka for two Tests starting January 29; although that series is also part of the current WTC cycle, its result will have no impact on the standings, as Australia has locked their place in summit clash against South Africa, a marquee match scheduled for June (11-15) at Lord’s.

(With inputs from agencies)