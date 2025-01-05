Virat Kohli loves playing in and against Australia. Over the years, he has scored tons of runs Down Under, including several match-winning hundreds. Even though he has been a thorn in the flesh of the Aussies, the crowd loves him dearly, and so does the media. Meanwhile, known for engaging with the opposition players and fans with his antics, Kohli teased the SCG crowd with the infamous ‘sandpaper’ gesture on day three.

India got all out on 157 early on the third day, giving Australia a target of 162. With no Rohit Sharma and his deputy Jasprit Bumrah around - out with a back spasm, Kohli put on the captain’s hat, helping India defend a mere total on a spicy SCG track.

Midway through Australia’s run chase, Kohli, standing in the slip cordon alongside keeper Rishabh Pant, teased the loud Australian crowd by putting his hands in his pockets, showing it's empty.

For those unaware of what this gesture meant, Cameron Bancroft, an out-of-favour Australian opener, did the same when he was found guilty of carrying and using a sandpaper to change the ball's condition during the infamous Newlands Test against South Africa in 2018. Though that incident, involving now-retired David Warner and Test veteran Steve Smith, led to a controversy, with all three facing severe punishments, Kohli imitated the same actions during the day.

Kohli’s poor run with the bat

Virat scored his first Test hundred since June 2023 during the second innings of the Perth Test, hitting an unbeaten 100, but failed to contribute enough in any of the eight innings he batted in, scoring just 90 in those. Even at the venues he averages the most, Kohli looked like a pale shadow of himself.

Besides, what worried the Indian fans throughout was Kohli’s manner of dismissals across innings - identical, to say the least. His knack for flirting with the fifth and sixth stump line cost him and India in this five-match series, with Virat getting out caught behind on almost all occasions.

Even in the just concluded SCG Test, which Australia won by six wickets, Virat surrendered to pacer Scott Boland, getting out caught in the slips.

Australia qualify for WTC Final 2025

After beating India in the home Test series for the first time in a decade, Australia reclaimed the coveted BGT and sealed their direct qualification in the WTC Final 2025. Australia will face South Africa in the summit clash in June (11-15) at Lord’s.