Top 10 world news: US threatened Israel, Shani Louk beheaded by Hamas, and more

The United States has reportedly warned Tel Aviv that it would not send American-made rifles after the Israeli national security minister was seen handing out such guns to civilians amidst the war with the Hamas terrorist group. In other news, a German-born Israeli woman who was captured by Hamas terrorists and paraded on the streets following the October 7 attacks was found dead. The Israeli president claimed she was "beheaded".

The images purportedly showed Ben-Gvir handing out arms at political events in Bnei Brak and El’ad—both towns near Tel Aviv in which the religious right wing dominates two towns.

The victim’s mother Ricarda Louk told the German media that she was informed of Shani’s death by the Israeli military, who had taken a DNA sample from part of a skull bone. Her body is yet to be found.

The Israeli military claimed on Monday (Oct 30) that strikes were carried out on military infrastructure inside Syria. They also released footage of the airstrikes. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it was responding to "launches from Syria towards Israeli territory" earlier on Sunday.

Former Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq has resigned from his position as the chief selector of the men's national cricket team. The resignation comes amid a string of disappointing performances from the Pakistan team at the ongoing ODI World Cup in India.

Initial investigations have stated that the actor was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of his death. However, law enforcement sources have now disclosed that multiple prescription drugs were discovered in Perry's residence.

On Oct 29, 2022, a Halloween event in South Korea's capital city Seoul turned fatal after 159 people were killed in a stampede due to a crowding. A year later, families of the victims have demanded a special investigation into the tragedy. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press on Monday (Oct 30), the families visited the Itaewon area, laid flowers and offered condolences at an alley where the stampede occurred.

A migrant worker from northern Uttar Pradesh was shot dead by terrorists in Nowpora village of southern Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday (Oct 30), making it the third terror attack in the valley in the last 24 hours.

The war between Israel and Hamas is intensifying with each passing day. On Oct 7, Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel and Israel hit back hard at the Gaza Strip. Thousands of people have died and thousands have been injured on both sides of the conflict. The Israeli offensive at Gaza has targeted several commanders and officials of Hamas.

The death toll from a train crash in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday (Oct 29) has climbed to 14 with at least 50 others injured. The accident occurred in Kantakapalli, Vizianagaram when the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train stopped due to a break in an overhead cable and the Visakhapatnam-Palasa Express service rammed into it from the rear, derailing two carriages of the stationary train.