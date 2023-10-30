Israel carries out strikes on military infrastructure inside Syria, releases footage

The Israeli military claimed on Monday (October 30) that strikes were carried out on military infrastructure inside Syria. They also released footage of the airstrikes.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it was responding to "launches from Syria toward Israeli territory" earlier on Sunday.

The military said: "A short time ago, an IDF fighter jet attacked the launchers from which the launches were made last night from Syrian territory towards Israeli territory."

It further added that the Israeli jet "struck military infrastructure in Syrian territory".

The military or any other officials haven't provided details, but according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan News, the strikes took place near Daraa.

Experts from across the world have expressed concerns amid escalating tensions in the region due to ongoing Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza.

Calls have been made for a ceasefire amid mounting concerns about the risk of a wider West Asia conflict after the US dispatched more military assets to the region. Israel has pummelled targets in Gaza and Hamas supporters in Syria and Lebanon.

Jordan, which is a staunch US ally, asked Washington to deploy Patriot air defence systems to bolster its border defence at a time of heightened regional tensions and conflict.

Brigadier General Mustafa Hiyari, Jordan's army spokesperson, told state television on Sunday: "We asked the American side to help bolster our defence system with Patriot air defence missile systems."

US Patriot missiles were stationed in the kingdom in 2013 following an uprising in northern neighbour Syria where the kingdom feared a civil war could spill over and ignite a regional conflict. They are considered one of the most advanced US air defence systems. The system is usually in short supply, and the allies across the world are asking for it.

Officials have said that Jordan has been increasingly nervous that Israel's relentless bombing of Gaza since a deadly assault on Israel by Hamas on Oct 7 could also spread into a wider conflagration.

