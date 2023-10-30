Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Northern Gaza under fire as step up ground incursion
Story highlights
The Israel-Hamas war has entered day 24. The conflict which started when Hamas gunmen stormed across the border into Israel on Oct 7th, as per authorities in Tel Aviv, has claimed 1,400, while at least 239 are believed to have been taken hostage by the militants. On the other hand, as per medical authorities in the Gaza Strip, as of Sunday Israeli strikes had killed 8,005 people - including 3,324 minors. Stay tuned to WION for all the life updates of the Israel vs Hamas war.
In northern Gaza, Palestinian residents reported intense air and artillery bombardments on Monday morning as Israeli forces, backed by tanks, stepped up a ground incursion into the region.
The Israeli military, as per Reuters, conducted air strikes near Gaza City's Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals.
Meanwhile, Palestinian militants engaged in clashes with Israeli forces in a border region located east of Khan Younis, a city in the southern part of the enclave, as reported by Palestinian media.