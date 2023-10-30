Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Northern Gaza under fire as step up ground incursion

In northern Gaza, Palestinian residents reported intense air and artillery bombardments on Monday morning as Israeli forces, backed by tanks, stepped up a ground incursion into the region.

The Israeli military, as per Reuters, conducted air strikes near Gaza City's Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals.

Meanwhile, Palestinian militants engaged in clashes with Israeli forces in a border region located east of Khan Younis, a city in the southern part of the enclave, as reported by Palestinian media.