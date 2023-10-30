ugc_banner
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Northern Gaza under fire as step up ground incursion

Tel Aviv, Israel Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 08:04 AM IST

Plumes of smoke rise during Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City, October 29, 2023 (L). People take part in a pro-Palestinian protest, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Warsaw, Poland, October 29, 2023 (R-top). Still image from Hamas military wing footage claiming to show a rocket hitting an Israeli armoured carrier, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at a location given as near the Israel-Gaza border, released October 28, 2023 (R-bottom). Photograph:(Agencies)

The Israel-Hamas war has entered day 24. The conflict which started when Hamas gunmen stormed across the border into Israel on Oct 7th, as per authorities in Tel Aviv, has claimed 1,400, while at least 239 are believed to have been taken hostage by the militants. On the other hand, as per medical authorities in the Gaza Strip, as of Sunday Israeli strikes had killed 8,005 people - including 3,324 minors.

The Israel-Hamas war has entered day 24. The conflict which started when Hamas gunmen stormed across the border into Israel on Oct 7th, as per authorities in Tel Aviv, has claimed 1,400, while at least 239 are believed to have been taken hostage by the militants. On the other hand, as per medical authorities in the Gaza Strip, as of Sunday Israeli strikes had killed 8,005 people - including 3,324 minors.

30 Oct 2023, 8:01 (IST)
Northern Gaza under fire as Israeli forces step up ground incursion

In northern Gaza, Palestinian residents reported intense air and artillery bombardments on Monday morning as Israeli forces, backed by tanks, stepped up a ground incursion into the region. 

The Israeli military, as per Reuters, conducted air strikes near Gaza City's Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals. 

Meanwhile, Palestinian militants engaged in clashes with Israeli forces in a border region located east of Khan Younis, a city in the southern part of the enclave, as reported by Palestinian media.

