West Asia: Concerns mount over regional war. Will the Israel-Hamas war spread?

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Sunday (Oct 29) that Israel has "crossed the red lines" in Gaza, which "may force everyone to take action".

Meanwhile, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned of an "elevated risk" of spillover in West Asia.

Both remarks hint at a bleak future for the region, with civilian casualties continuing to mount in the ongoing war which started after Hamas launched surprise attacks, which according to Israeli officials killed over 1,400 people as per the health officials.

Israel launched air strikes across the Gaza Strip and waged a war calling it a retaliatory action, and vowing to destroy Hamas completely.

According to Palestinian health officials, more than 8,000 people have been killed, since the conflict began, half of them being children.

Raisi said on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday: "The crimes of the Zionist regime have crossed the red lines, and this may force everyone to take action."

"Washington asks us to not do anything, but they keep giving widespread support to Israel," he added.

"The US sent messages to the Axis of Resistance but received a clear response on the battlefield," he said.

Raisi in his statement used a term often used by Iranian officials to refer to the Islamic Republic and its allies like Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Huthis and other Shiite forces in Iraq and Syria.

Watch: Israel shows images of tanks deployed in Gaza × Israel expands ground operations in Gaza Strip

The Israeli military said on Monday (Oct 30) that strikes were carried out on the Gaza Strip where it said it was expanding its ground operations. It also released footage, details of which can't be verified by WION independently.

The military said it "killed dozens of terrorists who barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels and attempted to attack the troops", adding that they struck 600 terror targets, including weapons depots, dozens of anti-tank missile launching positions and hideouts and staging grounds used by Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

