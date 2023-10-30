Shani Louk, who was paraded by Hamas after Oct 7 terror attacks, found dead

A German-born Israeli woman who was captured by Hamas terrorists and paraded on the streets following the October 7 attacks was found dead, the Israeli government announced on Monday (Oct 30).

Shani Louk, 23, was captured from the Supernova music festival in southern Israel near the Gaza border—from where the militant organisation launched their all-front attack.

The victim’s mother Ricarda Louk told the German media that she was informed of Shani’s death by the Israeli military, who had taken a DNA sample from part of a skull bone. Her body is yet to be found.

However, it is not clear from the reports where or how the fragment of her skull was discovered.

Hamas horrors

Shani’s sister Adi later took to the social media platform Instagram to share the news of her sister’s death.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of my sister," she said.

German newspaper Bild reported that Israeli President Isaac Herzog had also confirmed Louk's death.

More than 260 people were killed at the festival when gunmen opened fire, sending terrified partygoers to run for cover through the desert.

Hours after the attack, several clips began appearing on social media, showing the body of a young woman being paraded through the streets in the back of a truck, which was surrounded by armed fighters, while others yelled "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest).

Even though the woman was lying face down, Louk’s family were able to identify her from her dreadlocks and distinctive tattoos.

At least she didn't suffer

Initially, Lok’s mother argued that her daughter may be alive, contrary to the speculations floating around her death.

"We were sent a video in which I could clearly see our daughter unconscious in the car with the Palestinians and them driving around the Gaza Strip," Ricarda Louk said in an appeal for information posted online.

On Monday, while speaking to the German TV news channel RTL/ntv, Ricarda said she now assumed her daughter had been dead since 7 October and may have been shot in the head during the Hamas attack.

"At least she [Shani] didn't suffer," she said, adding that it was good to have certainty.

German outlet reported that Shani was trying to flee when she was captured by Hamas, who later took her into Gaza, and assaulted her.

(With inputs from agencies)