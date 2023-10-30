Israel-Hamas war: 1,400 displaced, hundreds of patients under threat as Israel bombs Al-Quds hospital vicinity

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, another Gaza hospital as per reports has come under fire. On Sunday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that the Israeli military was putting civilians at risk by repeatedly bombing near its Al-Quds hospital in central Gaza's Tel al-Hawa.

Patients suffocating

The medical organisation in a statement said that "the Israeli army deliberately continues to launch rockets directly near Al-Quds hospital with the aim of forcing medical staff, displaced individuals and patients to evacuate the hospital."

This, as per The Palestinian Red Crescent Society, has "caused significant damage to hospital departments and exposed residents and patients to suffocation".

Furthermore, as per the organisation, some 14,000 displaced people sheltering in the hospital are also affected by the Israeli bombing.

Evacuation ordered

Talking to news agency AFP, Hospital director Bashar Murad revealed that, on Sunday, twice, they received calls, and threats from Israeli forces asking them to evacuate the facility.

"We received strongly worded threats from the occupation (Israeli) forces to immediately evacuate Al-Quds hospital in the Gaza Strip as it will be bombed," he said.

On Facebook, the group said, "Since this morning, there has been raids 50 meters away from the hospital."

However, as per a military spokesperson, these calls were not threats, rather they were "part of the military's overall call asking people to head to the south" of the Gaza Strip. Direct targeting near Al-Quds Hospital in Tel Al-Hawa. This hospital houses over 14,000 displaced people and hundreds of patients.



Direct targeting near Al-Quds Hospital in Tel Al-Hawa. This hospital houses over 14,000 displaced people and hundreds of patients.



The occupation warned the hospital that it would be bombed and that it must be evacuated. It is not logical or reasonable in this situation to… pic.twitter.com/fvsovRmg1d — Dunia🇵🇸 (@Dunian98) October 29, 2023

Deeply concerning: WHO

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of World Health Organization (WHO) has labelled the reports of threats to the Al-Quds hospital "deeply concerning".

Taking to social media platform X, he reiterated, "It's impossible to evacuate hospitals full of patients without endangering their lives".

Meanwhile, militant group Hamas has urged the "United Nations and the international community to take immediate action to stop the threat by the occupation (Israel) to target Al-Quds hospital".

As per Hamas ruled Gaza's health ministry, during the course of war that erupted on October 7th, there have been 57 attacks on medical facilities. In a statement, the ministry said that as the fighting rages on, a dozen hospitals in Gaza are no longer functioning. Additionally, it said that the war has claimed the lives of 116 health workers.

(With inputs from agencies)