World Cup 2023: Inzamam-ul-Haq resigns from Pakistan chief selector post after string of bad results

Former Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq has resigned from his position as the chief selector of the men's national cricket team. The resignation comes amid a string of disappointing performances from the Pakistan team at the ongoing ODI World Cup in India.

Inzamam sent his resignation letter to the Pakistan Cricket Board chief Zaka Ashraf on Monday (Oct 30), days after the side lost its fourth consecutive World Cup match. At the same time as Inzamam's resignation news, PCB released a statement saying it had set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate 'conflict of interest' allegations related to the team selection.

"Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process," read the statement.

"The committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB Management in an expeditious manner," it added.

Inzamam willing to sit with PCB

In an interview with a Pakistan news channel after tendering the resignation, Inzamam said he decided to step down until the committee had completed its probe.

“We are cricketers and we are available all the time to serve the country. Since I am facing an inquiry, and as the nature of my job is, I should step down and let them conduct the probe,” Inzamam stated.

The former skipper added that he was willing to "sit with the PCB" once the inquiry had been concluded.

Some media reports earlier claimed that top Pakistan cricketers, including the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan, were associated with a player’s management company registered with the PCB, in which Inzamam had a stake. This raised conflict of interest allegations and led to furore within the PCB.

Pakistan cricket has been undergoing a turbulent process since the start of the World Cup. Pakistan's failure on the ground have coincided with off-field controversies.

Following allegations levelled by former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif that the team had not been paid salaries for the last five months and that Babar's messages were being avoided by the PCB chief, the plot has only thickened.

On Monday, PCB’s Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer released a private WhatsApp conversation between Zaka and Babar to the national media.

“Babar, there’s also been news circulating on TV and social media that you have been calling Chairman, and he’s not answering. Have you lately given him a call?” read Zaka's message.

To which Babar’s response was, “Salam Salman bhai, I have not made any call to sir.”

The Pakistan Team has won just two out of the six contested matches and suffered losses in four of them. Such results have impacted their chances of making the semis.

(More to follow)