CWC '23: How Pakistan can still qualify for semi-finals after four successive defeats - Scenarios EXPLAINED

Pakistan have not lived up to expectations so far in the ongoing ICC Men's ODI World Cup in India. After winning their first two games, Babar Azam-led Men in Green were on a roll before losing four games on the trot. Thus, they are languishing at the sixth position with four points, and a Net Run Rate of -0.387, to be on the brink of an early elimination. They faced high-flying South Africa in match 26 of the ten-team tournament on Friday (Oct 27), in Chennai, and went down by a wicket in a thriller, in defence of 270, to further decrease their chances of going ahead into the semi-finals.

However, Babar & Co. are not out of the semi-final race as yet. There is a remote chance of them making it to the semi-finals but need to win all their remaining games, that too by a big margin, and also hope for other results to go in their favour. As per a report in Cricket Addictor, Here is all the possible scenario for the 1992 winners:

Pakistan's Qualification Scenario For Semi-Finals:

- To win all their remaining games, beat New Zealand, Bangladesh and England (by big margins as well)

- Hope for England, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to beat five-time winners Australia

- For Pakistan to remain alive, they need the Kiwis to defeat Sri Lanka

- Hope for India's win over the Netherlands.

- South Africa and Sri Lanka to beat Afghanistan, who have defeated Pakistan and England in the ongoing competition

- India or Bangladesh to defeat Sri Lanka

Talking about Pakistan's game versus the Proteas, Babar-led side opted to bat first and rode on the captain's 50, Saud Shakeel's 52 and Shadab Khan's vital 43 to post 270 in 46.4 overs. In reply, Temba Bavuma-led South Africa chased down the score in the 48th over with one wicket in hand. Aiden Markram (91) and Tabraiz Shamsi (4 for 60 and 4 not out) were the star performers for the Proteas, with the latter earning the Player-of-the-Match award.

At the post-match presentation, Babar said after the loss, "We are very close, we did not finish well. Very disappointing for the whole team. We fought back very well. In the batting we were 10-15 short. The fast bowlers and spinners fought well but unfortunately it was not to be. It is part of the game, in DRS it is part of the game. Had he given it out, it would have favored us. We have an opportunity to win this and stay in the race but not to be. We will try our best in the next 3 matches and put our efforts and play for Pakistan. Let's see where we will stand after that."

