In Pics | Five big moments from India's splendid win against England in Lucknow

Written By: Aditya Pimpale Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 11:01 PM IST

Rohit Sharma’s Team India delivered the final knockout blow to defending champions England on Sunday (Oct 29) in the ODI World Cup with a resounding 100-run win in Lucknow. On the brink of exit already, England are now officially out of the race for the semifinals of the ODI World Cup having been bowled out for 129 in 34.5 overs. The win also sees India return to the top of the league standings with a place in the semifinals all but sealed with three matches to go.

Willey, Woakes on fire

India were reduced to 40/3 as England bowlers David Willey and Chris Woakes were in top form. Batting first for the first time in the tournament, England were at the top limiting India to 229/9 in their 50 overs. Both Willey and Woakes ended with figures of 45/3 and 33/2 respectively to show England’s bowling dominance.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Rohit continues impressive run

Having seen his partners fall early, Rohit continued his impressive run in the World Cup with an 87-run knock. It took a stunning effort in the deep from Liam Livingstone to clutch Rohit on 87 as he missed out on the hundred. The Indian skipper now has 398 runs to his name in the ongoing tournament.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Suryakumar leads India to 200+

With India struggling at 164/5, it was Suryakumar Yadav’s 49-run knock that saw India steer over 200. His knock included 4 fours and a six as he helped India manufacture the final product in the last 10 overs. His cause was helped by KL Rahul (39) and Jasprit Bumrah (16) as they kept England bowlers hanging.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Shami, Bumrah derail England

With a comparatively low score to defend, India needed the strike partnership of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah to strike early. Shami ended with figures of (22/4) from his seven overs and was on target whenever India needed a wicket. Bumrah scalped three wickets while the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja ended with two and one wickets respectively.

(Photograph: Twitter )

England official out of World Cup

The win for India now means England are officially out of the ODI World Cup with them to play head-to-head matches with other teams. The win also put India top of the pile ahead of South Africa with a perfect record in the World Cup with six wins from six.

(Photograph: Twitter )