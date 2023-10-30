Matthew Perry death: Authorities recover anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs in actor's apartment

Matthew Perry's sudden death on Saturday has left everyone in shock. Perry, best known for playing the iconic Chandler Bing in Friends, was found dead in a hot tub at his home on Saturday. Initial investigations have stated that the actor was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of his death. However, law enforcement sources have now disclosed that multiple prescription drugs were discovered in Perry's residence.



No illegal drugs were found on the premises, according to the authorities. The drugs uncovered include anti-depressants, anti-anxiety medications, and a COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) drug.



COPD is a pulmonary condition that leads to breathing-related issues. It is often linked to smoking, which Perry had admitted to throughout his life.



On the day of his tragic death, Perry was reportedly playing pickleball at the Rivera County Club near his Pacific Palisades home for two hours. He returned home, requesting his assistant to pick up a new iPhone and prescription glasses. Two hours later, the assistant discovered the star unresponsive in his jacuzzi and called 911.