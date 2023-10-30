Andhra Pradesh train tragedy: Death toll climbs to 14, preliminary probe finds 'human error'

The death toll from a train crash in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday (Oct 29) has climbed to 14 with at least 50 others injured. The accident occurred in Kantakapalli, Vizianagaram when the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train stopped due to a break in an overhead cable and the Visakhapatnam-Palasa Express service rammed into it from the rear, derailing two carriages of the stationary train.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed for rescue operations. This accident comes months after nearly 300 people were killed in a train crash in Odisha's Balasore.

Here's a look at the latest updates on the Andra Pradesh train tragedy:

> Till now, 14 people have been killed and 50 others have been injured as authorities looked through the damaged carriages to determine what caused the collision.

> On Monday, the railways ministry said a preliminary investigation found that "human error" that led to "overshooting of signal" by the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train.

> "The driver of the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train was responsible for the accident, as he overshot a signal and hit the rear end of the Palasa train. The driver of the Rayagada train was also killed in the accident," said Biswajit Sahu, Chief Public Relations Officer at East Coast Railways.

> Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid a visit to a Vizianagaram government hospital to meet the injured passengers.

> Chief Minister Reddy also conducted an aerial inspection of the train accident location.

> Reddy also told officials to pay an ex-gratia amount of ₹10 lakh ($12,000) each to the kin of the deceased and ₹2 lakh ($2,400) each to the injured from the state. further announced a compensation of $2,400 each for the kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 ($600) each for the injured from other states.

> On Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office said, "The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased due to the train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section. The injured would be given ₹ 50,000."

