India: UP migrant worker killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

A migrant worker from norther Uttar Pradesh was shot dead by terrorists in Nowpora village of southern Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday (Oct 30), making it the third terror attack in the valley in the last 24 hours.

The deceased, identified as Mukesh Singh, was shot in the Rajpora area around 12.45 pm (local time) on Monday.

The series of attacks forced the police to heighten security across the Kashmir Valley, even as a joint combing operation with paramilitary force CRPF is ongoing in the Pulwama district to weed out the terrorists involved in the attack.

''The enemy wants to unleash violence in the valley. The incidents that have taken place today and yesterday reflects their frustration. As they are unable to make grounds, they are making sure that peace doesn’t return to the valley,” Dilbagh Singh, Director General, Jammu Kashmir Police, said.

“We are working hard to completely eradicate violence in the valley. We have already managed to find some major clues with regard to yesterday's (Oct 29) attack. If a poor labourer is killed, I don't think either God or police will forgive the perpetrators of this attack,'' Singh added.

Monday’s attack comes a day after a Jammu and Kashmir Police's inspector was shot and injured by terrorists.

The victim, Masroor Ahmad, and was shot at from a point-blank range. As per the police sources, Ahmad was posted in District Police Line at Eidgah area of Srinagar.

''Terrorists fired upon and injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation reveals that a pistol was used in this terror crime. Area has been cordoned off, and a case has been registered, '' Jammu and Kashmir Police said on microblogging site X.

This comes at a time when a joint team of police and the Indian Army are fending off terrorists from infiltrating into the valley through the Line of Control.

During the operation, a terrorist was gunned down in North Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said.

''In a joint operation, Army and Kupwara Police have successfully foiled an infiltration attempt in the Jumagund area of Keran sector in which one terrorist has been killed. Search operation continues, '' Jammu and Kashmir Police said.