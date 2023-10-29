India: Kochi man claims responsibility for IED blast at religious gathering; terror angle being probed

A man, self-identified as Martin Dominic, has claimed the responsibility of placing a bomb at a convention centre in South India's Kerala that claimed one life and left 36 others injured. The incident occurred due to an improvised explosive device (IED), according to Kerala state's Director-General of Police.

"This morning at 9.40 am approximately, there was an explosion in Zamrah International Convention Centre in Kalamassery in which one person died and 36 people are undergoing treatment as per our information," the DGP said.

"One person has surrendered in Kodakra Police Station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming that he has done it. His name is Dominic Martin and he claims that he belonged to the same group of sabha. We are verifying it. We are looking into all aspects of this case. The blast took place in the central part of the hall," the DGP added.

Meanwhile, Dominic Martin, released a video of himself via Facebook in which he can be heard spewing hatred against a community. Martin claimed that the community teaches "anti-national ideas to children", and that it spreads "hatred" while citing unverified claims related to the preaching conventions conducted by the community.

'We are examining all angles': Police

On being asked whether it was a terror attack, the DGP said he cannot say anything at this stage. "Only after the investigation can I confirm the details. We are examining all the angles. We will find out who is behind this and will take stringent action against them," the top police official said.

He also urged people to maintain peace and remain calm and asked them not to spread provocative or hate messages on social media.

Also watch | India: One dead, five critical and 23 injured in a blast at Kalamassery, Kerala × The DGP also said that as soon as he reaches the blast site, a Special Investigative Team (SIT) will be constituted.

The blasts occurred during the convention of the Jehovah's Witnesses, a Christian religious group that originated in the United States of America in the 19th century.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE