Kerala serial blasts: Delhi, Mumbai & UP on alert; centre sends NSG team to Kerala

India's national capital New Delhi, financial capital Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh have been placed on a high alert following serial blasts in the southern state of Kerala on Sunday (Oct 29). According to a report by the news PTI, security was beefed up around churches, metro stations, bus stands, railway stations, and other public places in New Delhi. Speaking to PTI, a police officer, who chose to remain anonymous, said, "Teams have been informed to put barricades on the border area from Uttar Pradesh side and Haryana side."

"Police in civil dress, riders, and PCRs have been asked to stay on alert and not to ignore any information they receive," the officer said, adding cops were keeping a strict vigil in overcrowded markets, and extra platoon deployment was already in place considering the festival season.

Security tightened in Jewish centre in Mumbai

In Mumbai, a similar alert (like New Delhi) was issued by the police given the festival season, and upcoming cricket matches, a report by NDTV said. The report added that security had been tightened at the Chabad House, a Jewish centre in Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that his government is always on alert, adding, "We have to constantly take care that no wrong activities take place." #WATCH | On Kerala blasts, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "We are always on alert, no separate alert has been given, but we are careful because big cities like Mumbai and Pune are in Maharashtra. We have to constantly take care that no wrong activities take place.… pic.twitter.com/GYNwEss5xt — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023 × Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, SDG Law and Order Prashant Kumar ordered all districts to be on alert. " Orders have been given to keep special surveillance in several districts including Kanpur, Meerut, Varanasi, Aligarh, Lucknow, Hapur, Baghpat, Bareilly, Rampur, Agra," Kumar told the news agency ANI.

Kerala serial blasts: One killed, over 40 wounded

Earlier on Sunday, one person was killed and more than 40 were injured when at least three consecutive blasts were reported in Kerala during a prayer event of the Christian denomination Jehovah’s Witnesses.

The explosions took place during the event at the Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery, Ernakulam. Citing local media, the news agency Reuters reported that the group was holding a three-day zonal convention that had seen more than 2,000 attendees. #WATCH | On the blast at Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre, Kalamassery, Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar, says "One person has surrendered in Kodakra Police Station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming that he has done it. His name is Dominic Martin and he… pic.twitter.com/q59H7TaQC7 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023 × Speaking to reporters, Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar said that one person surrendered to the police claiming he was behind the blasts. "His name is Dominic Martin and he claims that he belonged to the same group of sabha. We are verifying it. We are looking into all aspects of this case," Kumar said.

The Kerala government has initiated an investigation and the central government has sent an eight-member team from the National Security Guard (NSG) to the southern state to investigate as well.

(With inputs from agencies)

