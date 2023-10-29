Kerala serial blasts Live updates: CM calls for all-party meeting, other states on alert

Police in Delhi and Mumbai states issued a high alert, calling on the forces to ramp up security arrangements in the crowded areas in the wake of the Kerala serial blast

“Delhi Police is on high alert after the blast in the convention centre, in Kalamassery, Kerala and Special vigil is being kept in crowded places. The Special Cell is in constant touch with the intelligence agencies and any input will not be taken lightly. Security arrangements are being made at the crowded place,” news agency ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.

Similarly, the Mumbai Police issued a high alert in view of the explosions in Kerala, as well as the upcoming festive season and cricket matches, NDTV reported. Security has also been increased around Chabad House, a Jewish centre in the city, the police reportedly said..