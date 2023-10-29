Kerala serial blasts Live updates: CM calls for all-party meeting, other states on alert
Story highlights
Kerala serial blasts Live updates: At least three consecutive blasts ripped through the southern Kerala state of India during a prayer event of the Christian denomination Jehovah’s Witnesses— a Christian religious group that originated in the United States in the 19th century—killing at least one person and leaving 32 injured. According to reports, three blasts, believed to be caused by improvised explosives (IED), occurred minutes after the prayer meeting.
The incident happened at Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery of Ernakulam district around 9 am, where around 2,500 believers from across the state had gathered for a prayer session. Reports say the investigators suspect a car that went out of the premises of the convention hall was related to the IED blast. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the blasts as 'unfortunate' and said that the situation is being viewed seriously.
Stay tuned to WION for all the latest developments
Visuals from outside Zamra Convention Center in Kalamassery in Kochi in the aftermath of blasts that took place there earlier today.
VIDEO | Visuals from outside Zamra Convention Center in Kalamassery in Kochi in the aftermath of blasts that took place there earlier today.#Kerala pic.twitter.com/1Y6KjoOCzO— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 29, 2023
Uttar Pradesh SDG Law and Order Prashant Kumar orders all the districts to remain alert post blast in Kochi
"After the blasts in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh SDG Law and Order Prashant Kumar has ordered all the districts to remain alert. All the security agencies were also alerted… Orders have been given to keep special surveillance in several districts including Kanpur, Meerut, Varanasi, Aligarh, Lucknow, Hapur, Baghpat, Bareilly, Rampur, Agra," ANI quoted UP SDG as saying.
52 people have been admitted at various hospitals, Kerala Health Minister Veena George says.
"52 people admitted to different hospitals…30 people are admitted here, out of which 18 are in ICU and 6 are critically injured, among those 6, one is a 12-year-old child. The rest of the injured are in other private hospitals…the dead person has not been identified yet"
Police in Delhi and Mumbai states issued a high alert, calling on the forces to ramp up security arrangements in the crowded areas in the wake of the Kerala serial blast
“Delhi Police is on high alert after the blast in the convention centre, in Kalamassery, Kerala and Special vigil is being kept in crowded places. The Special Cell is in constant touch with the intelligence agencies and any input will not be taken lightly. Security arrangements are being made at the crowded place,” news agency ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.
Similarly, the Mumbai Police issued a high alert in view of the explosions in Kerala, as well as the upcoming festive season and cricket matches, NDTV reported. Security has also been increased around Chabad House, a Jewish centre in the city, the police reportedly said..
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following a blast at a convention centre of a Christian group in Kochi, sources told PTI news agency.
Teams of the anti-terror force National Security Guard (NSG) and anti-terror probe agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) are being sent to Kerala following a directive of the home minister to assist the state government.
The blast at a convention centre in Kerala on Sunday that claimed one life and injured 36 others was caused due to an improvised explosive device (IED), state DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb said.
The State Police chief told reporters here that according to the preliminary probe the blast occurred due to an IED. "We are examining it," he said.
"This morning at 9.40 am approximately, there was an explosion in Zamrah International Convention Centre in Kalamassery in which one person died and 36 people are undergoing treatment as per our information," the DGP said.
However, there were conflicting reports about the number of blasts as state Ministers V N Vasavan and Antony Raju said there were two blasts, while Congress MP from Ernakulam, Hibi Eden, said there were multiple blasts according to one of his friends who attended the convention
The deceased in the serial blasts has been identied. She was a woman named Libina.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called an all-party meeting tomorrow at 10 AM, following this blast in Kalamassery. The all-party meeting will be held at his conference hall in Thiruvananthapuram.