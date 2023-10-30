ugc_banner

India: Telangana MP Prabhakar Reddy stabbed in stomach during rally

Medak, TelanganaEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Oct 30, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP Prabhakar Reddy Photograph:(Twitter)

Telangana MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was attacked while campaigning in Siddipet district. An unidentified man who pretended to shake hands with him suddenly stabbed him in the stomach. Reddy was then taken to Gajwel government hospital, and his condition is stable. He had been announced as the BRS candidate for Dubbaka in the upcoming election

Telangana MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed in the stomach on Monday (Oct 30), during his campaign in Siddipet district. He was attacked by an unidentified man who seemingly extended his hand to greet him but instead drew a knife and stabbed the MP in the stomach. The attacker was subsequently nabbed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers at the rally.

"The assailant has been taken into custody. We are verifying his details," Siddipet Commissioner of Police N Swetha told PTI.

Disclaimer: Some viewers may find the video disturbing. Discretion is advised. 

The Member of Parliament representing the Medak Lok Sabha constituency sustained stomach injuries and has been transferred to Gajwel government hospital. Reports indicate that his condition is currently stable.

Recently, Reddy was declared as the BRS candidate for the Dubbaka constituency, where he is set to challenge the incumbent BJP MLA Raghunandan in the upcoming November 30 elections. He assumed the role of an MP when Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao vacated the position in 2014 to participate in the assembly elections.

Visuals captured at the scene depicted Prabhakar Reddy sitting in a vehicle and applying pressure to his abdominal stab wound in an effort to control the bleeding.

(With inputs from agencies)

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

