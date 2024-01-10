Top 10 world news: US supports 'tangible steps' for Palestinian state, Ecuador on edge amid violence, & more

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Wednesday (Jan 10) amid escalating tensions in West Asia, during which he said Washington supports "tangible steps" towards the creation of a Palestinian state, reiterating America's longstanding position that a Palestinian state must stand alongside Israel.

In other news, masked men wielding guns and explosives forcefully entered the set of a live broadcast on the TC Television network in Guayaquil, Ecuador. This comes as the country has been grappling with a series of attacks, including the abduction of police officers, following the reported escape of gang leader Adolfo Macías, alias "Fito", from prison.

Masked men wielding guns and explosives forcefully entered the set of a live broadcast on the TC Television network in Guayaquil, Ecuador. The armed intruders interrupted a news programme while brandishing pistols and what appeared to be dynamite.

India at the United Nations General Assembly strongly condemned the rising civilian casualties of the Israel-Hamas war and said that the alarming humanitarian crisis was "clearly unacceptable".

New Delhi has a history of aiding the Maldives. But perhaps the most exceptional illustration of India's commitment to its neighbour was when Male was hit with a security crisis during the 1988 coup.

Top leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC), including former party president Sonia Gandhi, have declined the invitation to attend the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony due to be held in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Lithuania on Wednesday (Jan 10) marking the beginning of his tour to three Baltic states to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine with Russia and Kyiv’s plans to join the European Union and NATO.

Lee Jae-myung, the South Korean opposition leader, who was recently stabbed, was targetted by a well-prepared assailant who wanted to prevent him from becoming president. The entire incident was properly planned, police said on Wednesday (Jan 10).

Maldives Opposition leader and chairperson of the Maldivian Democratic Party, Fayyaz Ismail, on Wednesday (Jan 10) said that the country’s government should make a stronger statement against disparaging remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indians.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on Wednesday (Jan 10) said that his government would introduce an emergency law to grant an unprecedented blanket acquittal for hundreds of employees of the state-owned Post Office wrongly convicted amid the Horizon IT scandal.