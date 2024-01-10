'Clearly unacceptable': India condemns Israel-Hamas war's rising civilian death toll, calls for de-escalation

India at the United Nations General Assembly strongly condemned the rising civilian casualties of the Israel-Hamas war and said that the alarming humanitarian crisis was "clearly unacceptable".

Speaking at the UNGA meeting on Tuesday, India's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj said "The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children, and has resulted in an alarming humanitarian crisis."

"This is clearly unacceptable, and we have strongly condemned the deaths of civilians," added the Indian envoy.

She also acknowledged that the "immediate trigger" for Israel strikes on Gaza "were the terror attacks in Israel on October 7, which were shocking and deserve our unequivocal condemnation."

"India has a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism," added Kamboj, as reported by PTI.

India calls for immediate release of hostages

Calling for the immediate release of hostages, Kamboj said the leadership of India is in constant touch with the region's leaders — including Palestine and Israel. Addressing the 193-member UNGA, Kamboj also highlighted her nation's continuous efforts to de-escalate the situation and extend humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"India has so far provided 70 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including 16.5 tonnes of medicine and medical supplies in two tranches, to the people of Palestine. We've also provided us dollars 5 million, including the USD 2.5 million we provided in end December 2023 to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees in the Near east, which will go to support the agency's core programs and services, including education, health care, relief and social services provided to Palestinian refugees," said India's permanent envoy to the UN.

Voicing India's support for the two-state solution, Kamboj said it can only be achieved "through direct and meaningful negotiations between both sides."

"The message that India has conveyed since the start of this conflict is clear and consistent. It is important to prevent escalation, to ensure continued delivery of humanitarian aid, and to work towards an early restoration of peace and stability. A peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy is the only way forward," she said.

"By reaffirming India's firm commitment to achieving a just, peaceful and lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine issue. We firmly believe that only a two-state solution achieved through direct and meaningful negotiations between both sides on final status issues, will deliver an enduring peace that the people of Israel and Palestine desire and deserve. For this, we urge the parties to de-escalate, eschew violence and work towards creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations," added Kamboj.