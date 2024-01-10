US thwarts 24 missiles and drones launched by Houthi rebels from Yemen

The US Navy shot down 24 missiles and drones launched by Houthi rebels from Yemen on Tuesday (Jan 9). The attack, as per reports, was one of the largest Houthi attacks to take place in the Red Sea in recent months.

Quoting two US defence officials, CNN reports that initial assessments indicate no harm to ships and no injuries or casualties resulting from the extensive drone and missile barrage.

How the US carried out the strike

The US deployed three destroyers to counter and eliminate the imminent threats, said one official.

"We can confirm a Houthi attack occurred today near the southern Red Sea. We’ll provide additional details when they’re available," said a third official, as quoted by CNN.

It is not yet known whether the missiles and drones were launched simultaneously.

As a key participant in Operation Prosperity Guardian, the United States has a number of ships in the Red Sea. The operation, a multinational endeavour, has more than 20 nations collaborating to safeguard shipping in one of the world's most critical waterways.

This incident unfolds against the backdrop of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's diplomatic mission to the Middle East, where he is actively engaging in de-escalation efforts related to the Gaza conflict.

In Israel on Tuesday, Blinken told officials that Palestinians in Gaza must be allowed to return to their homes "as soon as conditions allow."

Act of solidarity?

The Houthi rebels, aligning themselves with Iran, have said that their missile and drone launches are symbolic acts of solidarity with the Palestinian people. Initial attacks, soon after the start of the Israel-Hamas war, targeted vessels with connections to Israel. However, since then, as per Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of the US Naval Central Command, most of the last dozen attacks had no connection to Israel at all.

"The impact of these attacks spreads across the globe, and as we’ve said, this is an international problem that requires an international solution," he said.

According to the US assessment, around 55 nations have direct connections to the attacked vessels.