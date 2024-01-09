WATCH | Biden's speech interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters calling for ceasefire in Gaza

United States President Joe Biden was interrupted on Monday (Jan 8) by pro-Palestinian supporters during a campaign event in the US state of South Carolina. The group of protesters called for a ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

What happened at the event?

Biden was speaking at a campaign event in the Mother Emanuel AME, a Black church – the site of a mass shooting in 2015 where nine people were killed by a reported white supremacist shooter – when a group of protesters interrupted him.

“If you really care about the lives lost here, you should honour the lives and also call for a ceasefire in Palestine,” a woman was heard shouting. Subsequently, the group of protesters began chanting “ceasefire now.”

They were then asked to leave as Biden supporters in the crowd began chanting, “Four more years.” President Joe Biden’s speech in South Carolina was interrupted by protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. It was soon followed by other attendees’ chants supporting his re-election bid https://t.co/CZtrZzeORm pic.twitter.com/pB3ODtq9DJ — Reuters (@Reuters) January 9, 2024 × Hamas launched a deadly attack against Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people and taking some 240 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli officials. Since then, the Biden administration and the US president himself have staunchly supported Israel.

However, Israel has since retaliated with constant bombardment and a ground operation in Gaza, killing at least 23,000 people, mostly women and children in the Palestinian enclave, according to the latest update by the Hamas-run health ministry.

Amid the mounting death toll and deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, the Biden administration has faced criticism, particularly from young voters, over its ongoing support for Israel.

Pushing Israel to ‘significantly get out of Gaza’: Biden

In response to the woman’s statement and chants that followed, Biden, acknowledging the protest, said that he’s “quietly” pushing Israel to “significantly get out of Gaza”.

“I understand their passion and I’ve been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza — and I’m using all that I can to do that,” said the US president.

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Tel Aviv on Monday amid his high-stakes trip as American allies who backed Israel are now growing critical amid mounting civilian death toll in Gaza.

Blinken, as per AFP, will also speak to Israeli officials as he seeks to prevent the Gaza conflict from widening. During his visit, Washington’s top diplomat is also expected to put pressure on Israel’s government to reduce civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip.

The recent visit by Washington’s top diplomat will be the latest in a long parade of officials from the Biden administration going to Tel Aviv to meet Israeli government officials. This is Blinken’s fifth visit to Israel since the beginning of the war.