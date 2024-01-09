Israel-Hamas war: ‘Fauda’ actor Idan Amedi ‘seriously injured’ while fighting in Gaza

Idan Amedi, an actor-singer most known for his role in the Netflix series Fauda was reported to be seriously injured while fighting as an Israeli army reservist amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.

What do we know about his condition?

Amedi who is a reservist for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was said seriously injured while fighting in Gaza’s Khan Younis and airlifted to a hospital on Monday (Jan 8) where he was sedated and receiving treatment, reported Times of Israel.

The actor-singer’s condition was later confirmed by his father in an interview with the Walla news site who said that his son was no longer in danger.

The 35-year-old was born and raised in Jerusalem, to Kurdish immigrants and is now married with two children.

In reel life, that is on the show Fauda, Amedi is known for playing a soldier in an elite IDF unit that operates in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. However, in real life, the 35-year-old was serving as an IDF reservist in the Combat Engineering Corps when he was injured.

A report by Times of Israel citing Hebrew media reported that Amedi was brought to Sheba Medical Center in the Israeli city of Ramat Gan at around 4:00 pm (local time), on Monday. He reportedly underwent urgent, serious and lengthy surgery.

‘A little tired, but fine’

The actor-singer who had completed his mandatory military service in the IDF Combat Engineering Corps’ 603rd Battalion between 2006 and 2009 spoke to an Israeli television reporter in Gaza who described him as “a little tired, but fine.”

“It’s weird to see you here (amid the war in Gaza). You suddenly feel so clean to me, I don’t know how to act with this,” Amedi told the reporter from Israel’s Channel 12 news. He then said “we are working hard for everyone’s security. We really love you.”

When asked about the Hamas tunnels that his team was working to uncover, the IDF reservist said “It’s crazy, what they built here.”

He added, “The operation here is on a very central (Hamas tunnel) route. We found kilometers of tunnels here, weaponry, even special weaponry. We’ve been busy the past two days trying to destroy it.”

On October 12, amid a call-up of more than 300,000 reservists, Amedi posted a video on X where he was seen wearing military fatigues and saying, “This isn’t a scene from Fauda, it’s real life.”

The video was posted days after Hamas launched a deadly attack against Israel killing around 1,200 people and taking some 240 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli officials.

Israel has since retaliated with constant bombardment and a ground operation in Gaza killing at least 23,000 people, mostly women and children in the Palestinian enclave, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.