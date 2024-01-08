Israel to begin desalination programme in Lakshadweep, hails its ‘pristine and majestic’ underwater marvels

Israel on Monday (Jan 8) joined the bandwagon in promoting Lakshadweep's tourism, hailing its "pristine and majestic" beaches and underwater marvels.

Amid the India-Maldives diplomatic row, the Israel Embassy, in a posting on its official X account, announced that it will start the desalination programme in the islands on Tuesday (Jan 9).

"We were in #Lakshadweep last year upon the federal government's request to initiate the desalination programme. Israel is ready to commence working on this project tomorrow," Israel in India said in a post on 'X'. We were in #Lakshadweep last year upon the federal government's request to initiate the desalination program.



Israel is ready to commence working on this project tomorrow.



For those who are yet to witness the pristine and majestic underwater beauty of #lakshadweepislands, here… pic.twitter.com/bmfDWdFMEq — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) January 8, 2024 ×

The embassy, further sharing photos of the white beaches, said, "For those who are yet to witness the pristine and majestic underwater beauty of #lakshadweepislands, here are a few pictures showing this island's enchanting allure."

The announcement by Israel comes against the backdrop of diplomatic tensions between India and Maldives after some ministers in the Mohamed Muizzu-led government made derogatory comments against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also made disparaging references to PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit, inferring that the pictures he posted on X were aimed at projecting the archipelago as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives. For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list.



During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was! pic.twitter.com/rikUTGlFN7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2024 ×

Following this, notable film celebrities and cricketers encouraged people on their respective social media accounts to explore local tourist destinations rather than going to the Maldives.

These opinions are personal, says Maldivian government

Earlier on Sunday, the Maldivian government, in its response to the row over the minister's remarks, said that the opinions shared were "personal" and that they do not represent its views.

In a statement, the government said that appropriate action would be taken against the minister at the centre of the storm. Male said it is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals.

"These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives," read an official release by the Maldivian Foreign Ministry.

The government added it believes that freedom of expression should be exercised in a "democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners".