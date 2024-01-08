Global search interest for India's Lakshadweep skyrocket after PM Modi's visit

The global search interest for India's Lakshadweep is at an all-time high in the last two decades after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the tropical archipelago.

Indian government's MyGov platform informed about the Union Territory's soaring popularity on its social media platform.

"PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep caused a significant surge in online searches about the islands. This worldwide search interest is currently at its highest in the last 20 years, indicating a renewed fascination with its natural beauty and cultural richness," MyGov platform said in a posting.

The surge in the number of searches worldwide has also been linked to the diplomatic row between India and Maldives that got triggered after the sitting Maldivian deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging references to PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit and passed some derogatory remarks against Indians.

Following this, film celebrities, cricketers, and some notable personalities have openly endorsed tourist destinations in India and have voiced support for PM Modi's call to promote local beach destinations including tourism in Lakshadweep.

Make My Trip sees record surge in searches for Lakshadweep

Make My Trip on Monday (Jan 8) released a statement saying that it had witnessed a record surge in the number of searches for beach destination Lakshadweep ever since PM Modi's visit to the Union Territory.

The company highlighted that a whopping 3,400 per cent increase was observed in on-platform searches for the archipelago.

The travel portal also initiated a campaign called 'Beaches of India' on its platform with discounts and offers to encourage travellers to explore the country's coastlines.

"With over 450 beaches in India, India is any beach lover's paradise. Our 'Beaches of India' campaign is an ode to our love for our country's stunning coastlines. Keep watching this space to catch great discounts for your favourite beach destinations," Make My Trip wrote on its Instagram timeline.

Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing and Business Officer at MakeMyTrip said, "We are launching 'Beaches of India' campaign. Under this campaign, our consumers can get knowledge about the great and stunning beaches of India. How to fly, which state, how to book. We are also providing consumers with remarkable deals and discounts."

PM Modi visited the Union Territory on Jan 2 and shared several pictures from his visit.

Calling it an "exhilarating experience", the Indian prime minister also tried his hands at snorkelling.

Sharing pictures of the white beaches, and the pristine blue skies, PM Modi said, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."