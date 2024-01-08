Exclusive: Ex-vice president calls current India-Maldives row ‘very sad’ incident

Former Vice President of the Maldives and former tourism minister Ahmed Adeeb spoke to WION's Sidhant Sibal where he condemned the recent derogatory remarks made against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by sitting ministers Mariyam Shiuna and Hassan Zihan who were later suspended.

WION: With me is Ahmed Adeeb. He was the vice president of Maldives and the tourism minister as well, someone who played a key role in terms of making the brand Maldives in terms of tourism. So, welcome to WION. How do you see the developments which we have seen in the last 24 hours? The comments by sitting Maldivian ministers who are now former. And of course, the reaction by the Maldives government.

Ahmed Adeeb: Thank you. It's a very sad incident. I think it's something that should have never happened, and I'm glad that the Maldives government took the initiative to suspend them. This is another episode where we should be always careful not to offend our neighbours and also our friendly relations. And especially their comments on Prime Minister Modi were very racist and also very derogatory. It is not acceptable. And I think there's a very sad reaction from the public of India as well. So because of all that, I would conclude that this is something that should have never happened and also that this is something that should not be repeated.

WION: How do you see the India-Maldives relationship, if you can talk about it, given that you were the vice president of Maldives and have been engaging with the Indian government a lot?

Ahmed Adeeb: Yes. What I see is that Maldives and India, have so much history, and we have been always together. And during our time, it was actually during President Yamin's time, that this second helicopter agreement was signed. So these are things that didn't happen suddenly, but these are diplomatic relations. There were military relations and investment relations. So all these were very good until 2018, when President Yamin decided, when he lost the election, to start an India out campaign, and that party continued it, and which is now inherited by Dr Moise. Still, some elements in the party are against the relationship between Maldives and India, but I would say between the people of Maldives and the people of India, I think the relationship is warm. It's just very few people and also some extreme elements in the party. Other than that, what I see is that people to people, as well as government to government, the Maldives in India, should always have to have a friendly relationship because we are too close and we depend on each other, so we cannot distance ourselves.

WION: Now, talking about the current government, we have seen the Maldives president choosing other countries as his first visit. He, in fact, is visiting China. Now he's left Maldives for China on a state visit. Do you see the government taking a markedly anti-India stance?

Ahmed Adeeb: So it's been, like two months to the government so I'm also an observer, as you are. So what I see that is...what should have happened was the first state visit should be to India, which has been practised by almost all the presidents, including President Yamin himself. So this didn't happen. So what we see is, I would say, there are elements of anti-India in the party itself, and it is yet to be seen what the real government decisions they will take in the next few months, especially this trip as well. So we are yet to see what is the real stand of the government.

WION: So my final question to you is, do you think that the action taken by the government is a case of too little, too late? And if the suspension and the termination should have happened?

Ahmed Adeeb: Yeah, I believe that first it should be taken immediately. It should have never waited until it became a big social media thing against Maldives. So they should have taken action. And as well as this is too little, I've seen, actually, they should have resigned or made them resign or set them, because this is very embarrassing and also very sad for the country because now they are in power, they are the ruling party, so now they cannot be activists. So they have to be more responsible, I would say.