Israel-Hamas war: Israeli military shows cluster of weapons factories of Hamas in Gaza

The Israeli military on Monday (Jan 8) showed journalists a cluster of weapons factories and tunnels used by Hamas in the Gaza Strip to manufacture rockets, the news agency AFP reported. During a media tour in Gaza's Bureij, Israeli soldiers said that what looked like cement factories and other industrial facilities were in fact used to make missiles and shells stored in deep shafts.

At the site, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari held what he said were detonators for rockets capable of hitting targets 100 kilometres away- a range covering much of central and southern Israel.

Hagari told reporters that at the site this factory had been built around Salah al-Din Road, a major north-south route also used to transport humanitarian aid into the besieged territory.

'Largest weapons production site found since war began'

In a statement, the Israeli army said the factory (around the Salah al-Din Road), was the largest weapons production site found since the beginning of the war on Oct 7 last year.

Before the conflict started, Bureij was home to tens of thousands of people. However, many people fled the region after the war, and the areas shown to journalists during the army tour looked abandoned with no Palestinians in sight, AFP reported.

Israel faces genocide case at ICJ

In other latest news from the conflict, Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The case was brought by South Africa which accused Israel of "genocidal acts" in Gaza. This week, the ICJ will hear hearings on the case.

In an 84-page submission to the ICJ, South Africa urged judges to order Israel to "immediately suspend its military operations" in Gaza. "The acts are all attributable to Israel, which has failed to prevent genocide and is committing genocide in manifest violation of the Genocide Convention," the filing said.

Hitting back at the accusations, Israel vowed to fight the South African case it described as "absurd blood libel". "How tragic that the rainbow nation that prides itself on fighting racism will be fighting pro bono for anti-Jewish racists," government spokesperson Eylon Levy said.